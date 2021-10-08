Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Gloucester Cultural Grants
The Gloucester Cultural Council is providing information about and accept funding proposals for 2022 for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs. Deadline for submission is set for Oct. 15 for organizations, schools, and individuals. Grants can support artistic projects and activities in Gloucester — including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in public spaces, schools, workshops, and lectures. The Gloucester Cultural Council supports public community programs that promote access, education, diversity and excellence in the arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences and seeks programs that have a lasting cultural impact, promote equity, support working artists and elevate the underserved. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community. For information, visit https://gloucester-ma.gov/136/Gloucester-Cultural-Council or contact Elizabeth Neumeier at gloucesterculturalcouncil@gmail.com. For the application link, visit https://massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join PreK Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Bootstraps backpacks
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, starting Oct. 19, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Trunk-Or-Treat
There will be a free Trunk-Or-Treat event in the parking lot of the non-denominational Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St. in Gloucester, on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The evening begins with visiting fun, Halloween-themed decorated car trunks, with each offering peanut-free Halloween treats to the “trunk or treaters!” There will also be carnival-type games, popcorn, hot dogs, and more. Everyone of all ages is welcome to join in the fun!
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.