Cape Ann Veterans Writers Group
The Cape Ann Veterans Writers Group will meet on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Gloucester Veterans Services Center at 12 Emerson Ave. , Gloucester. Thereafter, the group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at the same time and place. All veterans and veteran family members are welcome, and the writing instruction and discussions will entertain all genres of writing. The group’s writing does not need to be veteran-related. No experience required beyond a desire to celebrate the written word. Contact kevinlperrin@yahoo.com for more information.
Free sails on schooner Adventure!
Schooner Adventure’s Gloucester 400+ season is inaugurating Gloucester Sails! — funded in part by Beauport Financial Services and an official event of the Gloucester 400+, over the Fiesta weekend, June 23-25. During these three days, with help from Wellspring House, Gloucester Housing Authority, Open Door, and Pathways for Children, Adventure will give free sails to 350 passengers who have never sailed before! Helmed by Adventure’s new captain, Captain Christa Miller-Shelley, Adventure also offers ticketed sails through Fiesta weekend. Check out the schedule FRIDAY JUNE 23, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. , Season! SATURDAY JUNE 24, 4:30 to 7 p.m., — Greasy Pole Sail! SUNDAY JUNE 25, 3 to 5:30 PM — Blessing of the Fleet Day. Tickets/online reservations available at: https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/
At the Writers Center
The Gloucester Writer’s Center invites you to an evening with K. Prevallet and Linda Norton, two multi-genre artists currently in residence with our friends at the Eliot House! Their work is not to be missed: at turns ritualistic, commemorative, and always of the earth, these two write to make the rest of us more human. Please join us this Thursday at 7:30 p.m., for what should be an incredible reading. The Gloucester Writers Center is located at 126 East Main St., Gloucester. parking across the street. For more information, email: gloucesterwriters@gmail.com.
Gentile band concerts, 2023
David Benjamin, the Summer Music Director for the City of Gloucester announces the Antonio Gentile 2023 free Summer Concert Series beginning on Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m., with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rico Barr Band. All eight concerts in the series will be held Sundays at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Ave., Gloucester. The weekend of Aug. 19 & 20 features two concerts; the Cape Ann Community Band’s “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary” then, Saturday, Aug. 19, Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan plus Ellen Ford play on Aug. 20. In case of rain, the 90 minute concerts will be held the following Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., in July and 6:30 p.m. in August, except Aug. 20 with a rain date of the following Monday. The 400+ series will also feature the Compaq Big Band on Aug. 6 with the three Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” — Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis, and Marina Evans.
Appliance and electronics recycling day
This Saturday, June 24, 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is Appliance & Electronics Recycling Day at Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish in the parking lot. Bring your unwanted bicycles, cellphones, computers, home electronics, and kitchen & laundry appliances, pay a small fee for recycling and help support Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish. Small Electronics are $5 per item and include computer towers, scanners, VCR’s, printers, copiers, DVD, stereo equipment, lighting, vacuums, etc. Larger appliances are $20 per item, and include dishwashers, dryers, stoves, and small microwaves; Lawn mowers for $20 each and snow blowers for $40. TV’s and monitors / flat panel monitors (18” — 26”) for $20; 27” — 35”, $25 each; over 30 inches, $40 each; dehumidifier and mini fridges, $20; Large fridges, $40 each; Empty propane tanks, $10; Large grills, $20; Gym equipment, $20-40 each; weight sets, $10; air conditioners, $40. Keyboards, car batteries, golf equipment, cables, wires and cell phones are free. Bikes welcome for reuse. These items can only be accepted on this day and time. For more information, contact Dennis Wood at denwaynewood@yahoo.com or 508-277-7513.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within one to three business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering St.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Games at the Senior Center — Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon, Board Games and More! Join us or bring a friend and come play!
Tuesday, June 20, 11 a.m, Ladies Brunch, with chicken and waffles — Please call the office to RSVP before June 15.
Wednesday, June 21, Summer Solstice — Join people around the world in a full day of activities to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Essex Senior Center offers the following for people of all ages. Join us, or make a donation. 8 a.m.: guided walk with Gil at Cox Reservation; 9 a.m.: Breakfast at Senior Center; 10 a.m., Outdoor Games; 11 a.m., Memory Cafe; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Games with Gil: Nostalgic Board Games; 2 p.m., Games with Gil: Buffalo Bingo; 3 p.m., POMS Movie; 5 p.m., Dementia Friends Session; 6 p.m., All ages musical trivia
Monday, June 26, 1 p.m., strawberry jam making — with guest chef Caroline Craig. Nothing says summer like fresh strawberries. RSVP is a must by June 22.
Tuesday, June 27, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., annual Council on Aging barbecue — at Tuck’s Point, Manchester. Grilled chicken, grilled hamburgers, a variety of salads, and strawberry shortcake. Bingo and prizes. Call to reserve a spot! $5 per person.
Tuesday, June 27, 1 p.m., Book of the month discussion — “Fellowship Point” by Alice Elliot Dark. Through the generosity of the Friends of the TOHP Burnham Library, multiple copies are available to borrow but please return them for others to read. New members are always welcome.
Thursday, June 29, noon, Essex Eats Lunch at The Farm — please RSVP by June 19. $15 per person.
Exchange opens
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, is open for the 2023 season. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this May. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Stories and Fun — Children with caregivers enjoy a fun morning with librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts Gloucester MA (MAGMA), fifth floor, 186 Main St. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library — Unstructured play for tots 0-2 with caregivers at SFL at 21 Main St. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.