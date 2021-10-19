Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
PAWS for Polio
ROCKPORT — This World Polio Day, Sunday, Oct. 24, Rockport High School will be the meeting place for Rockport Rotary Club’s PAWS for Polio event. From 9 to 10:30 a.m., you can donate to help eradicate polio, enjoy a walk with friends, and get treats for your dog. Since 1988, there has been a 99% reduction in polio cases. Rotary’s polio campaign started then with polio prevalent in 125 countries — now there are only two.
White Elephant Sale
On Saturday, Oct. 30, The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester, will hold its annual White Elephant Sale to benefit the residents of the Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
Modern Drama Discussion Group
ROCKPORT — On Monday, Oct. 25, Rockport Public Library’s Modern Drama Discussion Group meets from 4:to 5:30 p.m. in library’s Trustees Room. This month the discussion will be on “End of the World” by Arthur Kopit. The library is located 17 School St., For more information, or to join the group, please email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Noon Time Book Club
ROCKPORT — “Vanishing Half”by Brit Bennett will be the subject of Rockport Library’s discussion on Zoom, Wednesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 1 p.m. Meet the Vignes, identical twin sisters, who after growing up together in a small, southern Black community and running away at 16, are different as adults. The book weaves multiple strands and generations of this family, from the Deep South to California, 1950s to the 1990s, in a riveting, emotional story and exploration of passing American history. Copies are available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print. Registration a must for Zoom link. Email Dede at dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
Rescue Readers
ROCKPORT — The Brenner Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., is where you can sign up for a monthly program to read cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies who are waiting to be adopted. Drop by Wednesday, Oct. 27, 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is required, as are masks. This program may shift to a virtual format at any time if circumstances prohibit meeting in person.
Refugee movements
ROCKPORT — The History Book Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in, the Trustees Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Members will discuss the mass refugee movements in history which have repeatedly changed the face of the Earth. Read about a specific era or about the phenomenon as a whole. Consider the movement of Arab nations today, the pre-historic migration of peoples from Siberia to North America, or the Irish famine diaspora’s effect on America and Canada. You choose the book, the group will discuss it. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Time change
The time of scheduled Coffee and Chat with incumbent Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken at the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., on Oct. 23, has been changed to 6 p.m. A coffee and chat was held previously with her challenger, Greg Verga. This event is open to the masked public.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these trips and events for seniors: Wednesday, Oct. 20, Depot Diner in Beverly, limited to 12 seniors, 11 a.m. pickup, estimated return 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, shopping at Walmart in Danvers, 10 a.m. pickup. For more information or to reserve a van seat for any of these trips, please call the C.O.A. office ASAP at 978-526-7500.