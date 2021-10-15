Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Rockport Democrats
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will gather at 10 a.m. in the Community Room of the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St., on Saturday, Oct. 16, to hear reports from the recent State Democratic Convention and to plan for the next few months of 2021. All Rockport residents registered as Democrats are encouraged to attend. Questions? suellenwedmore@comcast.net.
Gloucester Cultural Grants
The Gloucester Cultural Council is providing information about and accept funding proposals for 2022 for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs. Deadline for submission is set for Oct. 15 for organizations, schools, and individuals. Grants can support artistic projects and activities in Gloucester — including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in public spaces, schools, workshops, and lectures. The Gloucester Cultural Council supports public community programs that promote access, education, diversity and excellence in the arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences and seeks programs that have a lasting cultural impact, promote equity, support working artists and elevate the underserved. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community. For information, visit https://gloucester-ma.gov/136/Gloucester-Cultural-Council or contact Elizabeth Neumeier at gloucesterculturalcouncil@gmail.com. For the application link, visit https://massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these trips and events for seniors: Friday, Oct. 15, Peabody and Danvers malls, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, Depot Diner in Beverly, limited to 12 seniors, 11 a.m. pickup, estimated return 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, shopping at Walmart in Danvers, 10 a.m.pickup. For more information or to reserve a van seat for any of these trips, please call the C.O.A. office ASAP at 978-526-7500.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Self-portraits
For the better part of the past two years, the Cape Ann Museum has been collecting self-portraits from Cape Ann residents to exhibit at CAM Green’s Janet & William Ellery James Center. Called “Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits,” more than 500 drawings are displayed in a grid, a “tapestry’ of Cape Ann people on view along with quilts by Clara Wainwright and “‘tapestries” by Juni Van Dyke’s quilters at the Rose Baker Senior Center Art Program. The exhibit, open until Nov. 5, is a chance for residents and visitors to see themselves on the walls of the museum as part of the its continued efforts to share the lived experiences of all those who are part of this community. For more information about this and other museum events, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.