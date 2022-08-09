Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room. Aug. 9, catch the 2021 drama starring Judi Dench.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m., “FDR’s Four Freedoms” — Franklin Roosevelt shared his vision for a new world order founded on “four essential freedoms” — freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear. This session, led by Jeffrey Urbin, Education Specialist at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, brings FDR’s vision into focus. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 3 to 4 p.m., Children’s Art & Sensory Class — A new Summer program with Sarah Brown in the garden. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ and plan to remain with your child.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Movie Discussion Group — movie lovers talk movies on Zoom. Watch ahead on free platforms including KANOPY from the Rockport Public Library, registering at: https://rockportlibrary.kanopy.com/. Questions? Email Dana Mastroianni at: dmastroianni@rockportlibrary.org, or just show up on Zoom.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m., History of Love Songs — Zoom program on the History and origins of timeless Love Songs, enjoy some greats, with FiveMinuteMozart.com. Rregister at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1 to 2 p.m., Play to Learn— a virtual/in person hybrid playgroup. Caregiver-and-child group in person in the children’s room OR on Zoom on at the same time. Share stories, songs, activities. Siblings welcome. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link/activity packet.
Thursday, Aug. 11, 2:30 p.m., Rolie Polie Guacomole Concert — outdoor, at Millbrook Meadow, parent-friendly, with winner of the prestigious Parents’ Choice and NAPPA Awards, ‘Rolie Polie Guacamole.’ Lyrics are lit with dazzling electric current of rhythm. All welcome!
Thursday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m., Rubik’s cube for kids — in the Trustees Room, Share strategies and compete with timed solves; cubes and timing mat provided or bring your own! Under 9 must be with caregiver. Questions? esouza@rockportlibrary.org
Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Meditation Workshop — make meditation work for you, connect with peace and joy within you, with Arlene Samsel on Zoom.
Friday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m., Mushroom hunt — Assistant Library Director Dana Mastroianni leads you on a learning journey all about mushrooms at nearby location. Children under 16 must be with adult. Registration in advance is REQUIRED. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.