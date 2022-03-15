Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Men and their memoirs
On Saturday, March 19, Literary Cape Ann presents critically acclaimed authors Andre Dubus III, Benjamin Anastas and Steve Almond, free and in person at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St, Rockport, at 2 p.m. Their memoirs — Almond’s “William Stoner and the Battle for the Inner Life”; Dubus’s “Townie” and Anastas’s “Too Good to be True” are by turns powerful, unflinching, witty, wrenching thought-provoking page-turners. Literary Cape Ann is proud to present this discussion to Cape Ann. Admission is free, seating is limited and attendees should bring masks and proof of vaccination. Books will be on sale and authors will sign them. For tickets, call 978-546-7391.
Essex Library events
TOHP Burnham Free Library, 30 Martin St, Essex, has some great programs coming up this spring. Check out the ones listed here, and register for all events at: essexpl.org. Questions? 978-768 -7410.
Wednesday mornings weekly story hours for wee ones — with April, ages infant through 2, 9 a.m., Pre School, ages 3 to 5. 10 a.m. Drop-ins Welcome!
Friday, March 25, Community Book Group, 10 a.m. — meet to discuss ‘When All is Said’ by Anne Green
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m., Saturday Storytime — with Melissa, for PreSchool age children.
Friday, April 1, 3:30 p.m., Mod Podge for Teens— grades 6 to 12 make a decoupage a wooden treasure box. reserve your spot
Wednesday, April 6, 7 p.m., Discover the Joy of Bird Feeding — A VIRTUAL Audubon program with Scott Santino, Register at essexpl.org for Zoom link
Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m., Meet the Author— Join Essex’s Own Billy Baker, Boston Globe Journalist and author of “We Need to Hang Out More: A Memoir of Making Friends” at the Library, 3rd floor
Window on the Marsh
Cape Ann Museum’s much anticipated exhibition, “Window on the March,” opens Saturday, March 19, and runs through Sept. 27, featuring the works of three artists —Martin Johnson Heade, Fitz Henry Lane, and Martha Hale Harvey. From Heade’s and Lane’s luminescent paintings to Harvey’s black and white photography, this show reveals the draw of the Great March’s “intersection of environment and art on Cape Ann.” On opening day, March 19, the museum will host a panel discussion with Patricia Hanlon, author of “Swimming to the Top of the Tide,” Kim Radochia, creator of last year’s “Heart in the Haystack” show, and Dr. Danielle Perry, Coastal Resilience Program director for Mass Audubon. To sign up, visit: www.capeannmuseum.org/events/camtalks-exhibition-series-cultural-and-environmental-significance-great-marsh/. Cape Ann Museum’s downtown campus is at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Admission is $12, adults; $10, Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Under 18 and members are free. For more information, call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Manchester COA
Spring has sprung at the Manchester Council on Aging, with a schedule of trips and events that will get you up, out and ready for adventure. For more information or to reserve a seat on the van for any of the trips scheduled here, call 978-526-7500, or visit the Manchester Council on Aging office at 10 Central Street,
Friday, April 1, trip to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers— Spring shopping stock-up for fraction of typical retail price. at a fraction of their typical price. Van pick-up, around 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 6, trip to the Olive Garden in Danvers— Italian-American pasta-fix in casual restaurant setting. Van pick-up starts at 11 a.m.
Friday, April 8, trip to the Peabody and Danvers Malls— Choose between North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree mall. Senior van pick-up starts around 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 12, Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll Lunch — Catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester enjoy a delicious lobster roll or chicken salad roll, potato chips. $12, lobster; $6, chicken. Pick up at the COA office, 10 Central St., or deliver it to you. Open to the first 60 who sign up.
Wednesday, April 13, trip to Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary in Rockport— Check out this unique old fashioned candy shop chuck full of sweet and savory treats and gift goodies. Van pick-up starts at 11 a.m. with return around 1 p.m. For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. Office at (978)526-7500.