SailGHS fundraiser
Maritime Gloucester will be abuzz Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 4:30 to 9 p.m., with “Hike Out for Racers,” a fundraiser for the SailGHS team to help keep them winning. Come meet the Gloucester kids who won Division 2 State Championships this past spring. They’re entirely self-funded, and depend on the good will of their supporters. “Hike Out for Racers” features thick chowder and great eats for your $25 donation. Plus wine and beer and music by Daisy Nell and Cap’n Stan, comedian/singer Hooglio Bastistos, and the 3-part Beatles harmony of John Rockwell, Gordon Baird and Dave Keon with bass player Jay Frye. A silent auction puts paintings from local artists up for bid, as well as goodies, gift certificates, fishing trips, door prizes, more food, on the waterfront with a swarm of deserving sailing stars. Sponsors include Brown’s Boatyard, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Zekes Rest., Nelsons, 7 Seas Whale Watch, 3 Lanterns, Turtle Alley Chocolates, Spear Fishing Charters, Cape Ann Lobstermen, Neptune’s Harvest, Mark Ring Lobsters, Olga Hayes, Carol Steele Insurance, Cathy Coakley Paint Studios and, of course, Maritime Gloucester.
50th party
SeniorCare Inc. will host its 50th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Beauport Hotel, overlooking the harbor at 55 Commercial St. in Gloucester. This milestone event will feature a gourmet dinner, awards to five community leaders, a silent auction, and an evening of music and fun. ABC Home Healthcare Professionals present the celebration.
SeniorCare invites everyone to join it in celebrating this momentous event and to show support for its continued work with the Cape Ann and North Shore elder community. Tickets to the celebration are $125 each. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. For information or to reserve tickets and sponsorships/advertising, contact SeniorCare at 978-281-1750 or pr@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room. Aug. 9, catch the 2021 drama starring Judi Dench.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m., History of Love Songs — Zoom program on the History and origins of timeless Love Songs, enjoy some greats, with FiveMinuteMozart.com. Rregister at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1 to 2 p.m., Play to Learn— a virtual/in person hybrid playgroup. Caregiver-and-child group in person in the children’s room OR on Zoom on at the same time. Share stories, songs, activities. Siblings welcome. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link/activity packet.
Thursday, Aug. 11, 2:30 p.m., Rolie Polie Guacomole Concert — outdoor, at Millbrook Meadow, parent-friendly, with winner of the prestigious Parents’ Choice and NAPPA Awards, ‘Rolie Polie Guacamole.’ Lyrics are lit with dazzling electric current of rhythm. All welcome!
Thursday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m., Rubik’s cube for kids — in the Trustees Room, Share strategies and compete with timed solves; cubes and timing mat provided or bring your own! Under 9 must be with caregiver. Questions? esouza@rockportlibrary.org
Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Meditation Workshop — make meditation work for you, connect with peace and joy within you, with Arlene Samsel on Zoom.
Friday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m., Mushroom hunt — Assistant Library Director Dana Mastroianni leads you on a learning journey all about mushrooms at nearby location. Children under 16 must be with adult. Registration in advance is REQUIRED. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Castagnacci show
“Notes from a Quarry”’ a special exhibition featuring Vincent Castagnacci’s paintings, will be on view at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., through Oct. 9, focusing on his more recent drawings and paintings and including earlier works that reflect Cape Ann’s the strong influence. For the past 40 years, Castagnacci’s family has owned property near Folly Cove’s rugged shoreline, out to Halibut Point and up into Dogtown, all of which are present in his works. Since 1973, he has served on the faculty of the University of Michigan, earning numerous citations and awards. Museum hous are Tuesday tp Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Ages 18 and younger and members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum. org.
Dance premiere
ROCKPORT —Windhover Center for the Performing Arts brings the New Yorkbased Cornfield Dance company to Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow Park with a world premiere in two free community pop-up performances, Thursday, Aug. 18, at 3 and 6 p.m. The company’s artistic director, Ellen Cornfield, brings the many influences of a long career in modern dance that included almost a decade with Merce Cunningham, to create a fresh, colorful, exuberant choreography that’s as athletic as it is balletic. The performance, “The Wasp in the Window and Other Dances.” will also be performed on Windhover’s outdoor stage, at 257R Granite St, (Rt. 127), on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, at 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit windhover. org, or call 978-546-3611.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following summer events and programs. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer reading help for students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children’s Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Thursday, Aug. 11 and 25, 10 to 11 a.m., Gardening & Stories with Backyard Growers — Children plan, plant, water, weed, maintain & harvest a garden at the Library with Backyard Growers in this 5 step series at the raised beds are outside children’s area. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary. org.
Thursday, Aug. 11, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Shark Week: STEM-tastic Thursday — Do Sharks brush their teeth? and other fun facts about sharks, with Marisa. A fun afternoon experiments and discovery got grades 1 to 5. Registration is required a mhall@sawyerfreelibrary. org.
Thursday, Aug. 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Treasure Islands with Chris Leahy —Discover over 50 islands in local coastal waters, each formally designated as the Essex County Coastal Birds Islands Important Bird Area. Chris Leahy will share the results of the surveys. Questions? Contact: jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary. org.
Tuesday, Aug. 16, 5:30 to 7 p.m. — Gloucester Counts Down to Kindergarten — A citywide family event for incoming kindergarten students and their families! Fun activities, children’s library card sign-up, meet school staff, and more. Questions? Contact: crosso@sawyerfreelibrary. orgor978-325-5551.
Friday, Aug. 19, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Fun Musical Story time— Festive morning of summer fun, stories, singing, dancing, with Ruthanne Paulsonand playing music outside in the library amphitheater. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary. org or 978-325-5505.
Thursday, Aug. 18, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tween Night: Gaming – Kids grade 4 to 8 enjoy a night of board games, snacks and a Switch Tournament on the Library’s big screen. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Saturday, Aug. 20, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Science Saturdays — with Children’s Librarian Marisa and explore fun facts and science topics in this morning of family fun. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Thursday, Aug. 25, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday: Summer Reading Edition –with Children’s Librarian Marisa. Come for an afternoon full of questions, experiments and discoveries. Great for children in grades 1 to 5. Registration is required. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary. org or 978-325-5505
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney’s visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walkins are encouraged.
Gloucester GOP
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.