Essex library news
ESSEX — The T.O.H.P. Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, warms up for winter with a full house of activities to see you through the fall. Open daily till 7 p.m., On Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. For all event requiring registration, sign up at: essexpl.org/events, Questions? 978)-768-7410
Saturday, Sept. 16, 10:30 a.m., Yoga Book Club-- join Melanie Simard as we relax into gentle poses (mostly seated or reclined) and immerse ourselves in the book of your choice. A blanket or towel and book light recommended, Sign up on essexpl.org/events for the ZOOM link
Monday Sept. 18, 10 a.m., Essex Book Club -- discussion of The Measure by Nikki Erlick; e-books on Hoopla and circulation desk. Virtual Event
Monday Sept. 18, 7 p.m., Thicker Than Water: Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis -- with Erica Cirino, photojournalist, scientist, and artist. A live virtual event.
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM Storytime author meet and greet — Betsy Ellor reads her hilarious and heartwarming picture book “My Dog is Not a Scientist.” All welcome for STEM activity after storytime.
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m., Wee Ones Story time -- ages 0-2 years enjoy 20 minutes of songs, rhymes, stories and creative play! Drop-ins welcome. Register at https://essexpubliclibrary.org/kids/story-hour/
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time for ages 3, 4 and 5 years — 30 minutes of songs, rhymes and stories with a themed craft. Drop-ins welcome. Or register a; https://essexpubliclibrary.org/kids/story-hour/
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., to 1 p.m., ,Regional Social Worker Essex Office Hours, in first floor meeting room. Free, private and confidential, learn resources, strategies and skills to assist in stress reduction and management. Call 978-983-1771 for appointment.
Blackburn Brew Fest
This Saturday, Sept. 16, the the second annual Blackburn Brew Fest pours it on from 1 to 5 p.m. in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue in Gloucester, with beers from 30 breweries, seven food trucks, games galore. and live music from Over the Bridge and Soul Rebel Project. Tickets are $60 at the door, or $50 in advance at https://myemail.constantcontact.com/2nd-Annual-Blackburn-Brew-Fest-is-This-Saturday.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) 186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Spirit medium
Back by popular demand and open to the public is an afternoon with Kevin Coan, world-famous spirit medium, at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. Doors open at 1 pm. Bring a relative or a friend and one picture of a loved one and maybe get an amazing reading. Complimentary light refreshments will be served and a 50/50 raffle will be available. Tickets are $30 at the door, at the GFC bar, or by contacting Joanna at 978-729-2571.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Teen task force
High school students of all faiths are invited to join Lappin Foundation’s Teen Antisemitism Task Force. Students will hear from experts about ways they can combat antisemitism and all forms of hate, as well as put into action what they learn. There will be opportunities for teens to share their experiences and ideas as well. Meetings will be held Tuesdays from from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., once a month. The first meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 12, on Zoom when Tal-Or Cohen of Cyberwell will talk from Isreal about how teens can be a digital ambassador against antisemitism. For the complete calendar and list of speakers, visit LappinFoundation.org. There is no cost to join the task force and students can attend meetings as their schedules allow. For more information email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org. The Teen Antisemitism Task Force is supported by CJP and the Jewish Teen Initiative.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Rockportoffers programming for one and all. Zoom and in-person require registration on the library event calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934
Games People Play, 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, board game time. Laid-back afternoon for adults. Name the game, we have it so you can play it. Just drop in.
Babies and Books, 10 a.m. Thursdays, introduction to early literacy for babies 0-2 with caregivers in the Brenner Room.
Harvard Law School Legal Services Center On Zoom, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays. Help and guidance on a wide range of legal issues. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
We Craft!, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, at craft table in the Children’s Room with new craft supplied weekly. No registration required
Free Play for ages 0 to 5, 10 a.m. on Mondays, with caregivers in the Brenner Room! Play materials provided.