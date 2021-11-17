Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Makers Market
On Sunday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m ., the Magnolia Library and Community Center will host the Cape Ann Makers Market (CAMM), with more than 25 creative Cape Ann artisans, crafters and makers offering handmade jewelry, pottery, painting, photography, woodworking, fiber arts, candles, hand-harvested sea salts, specialty jams, body care and much more. The library will also be holding Holiday Book Fair with Gloucester author Susan M. Lovett signing her book "Proof of Consequences" and holiday floral arrangements by All Purpose Flowers. No admission, street parking, rain or shine at 1 Lexington Ave., Gloucester. Vendor fees support the library.
Cape Ann Symphony
Cape Ann Symphony is back and launching its 70th season with music director Yoichi Udagawa, kicking off with its traditional holiday concert on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Dolan Performing Arts Center at Ipswich High School, 134 High St. in Ipswich; and on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea. For tickets and information, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org. Please note: Attendees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test within 72 hours prior to the event. Masks will also be required.
Slavery on Cape Ann
On Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, will host a presentation by the founders of the Cape Ann Slavery & Abolition Project, the Rev. Janet Parsons and the Rev. Susan Moran. All are invited to attend. For more information on the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Project, please check out it website: www.capeannslavery.org.
The church also is also hosting a canned food drive to benefit The Open Door. Bins will be in the church parking lot until Nov. 22 so that donations can be dropped off at any time.
Youth Writing Workshop
The Magnolia Library and Community Center is hosting a youth writing workshop for sixth- to eighth-graders who enjoy writing and reading, Mondays, 4:30 to 6 p.m., now to Dec. 20. The six-session workshop, conducted by Magnolia resident and writer Linda Zoeller Anderson, asks the question, “What do you have to say for yourself?” Limited to 10 students, with rolling admissions, the cost per 90-minute session is $25, but the first session is free no matter when you start. Zoeller, whose poetry has appeared in literary journals including "The Charles River Review" and “Alimentum, The Literature of Food," will emphasize creativity and self-expression. Sessions include read-aloud, discussion, free-writing, sharing, reflection, and examination of writing styles in literature, poetry, and pop culture. Writers will keep a notebook for short assignments and journaling. For more information, email Zoeller at allwritegloucester@gmail.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/ywwmagnolia to register
At Sawyer Free
Global Forum Book Group, a moderated monthly group that discusses titles addressing big ideas and global challenges, will meet Thursday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. at Sawyer Free Library 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. This month's book is "A Paradise Built in Hell: Communities That Arise in Disaster" by Rebecca Solnit. Visit the library or call to check out copy. For more information or to register for any program, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org, or call 978-325-5500.