FinnFunn
The FinnFunn 2021 Planning Committee of Lanesville is developing a program of familiar and new events for Oct. 29 to 31, its first in-person gathering since 2019. A crisp fall weekend in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire awaits members of New England Finnish groups, including accordionist Bernie Nowak and the Oivan Ilo band, the Finnish dancers, crafting, a raffle and topical Finnish videos. Participants will learn to write “My Finnish Story” and everyone finds a tori treasure. Hosted by the Historical Society of Cheshire County, a market blends Finnish favorites with local products. The Inn at East Hill Farm is taking reservations now for the all-inclusive weekend rate or day rate, by phone only, at 800-242-6495, mention FinnFunn Weekend.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, in case of rain, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Self-portraits
For the better part of the past two years, the Cape Ann Museum has been collecting self-portraits from Cape Ann residents to exhibit at CAM Green’s Janet & William Ellery James Center. Called “Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits,” more than 500 drawings are displayed in a grid, a “tapestry’ of Cape Ann people on view along with quilts by Clara Wainwright and “’tapestries” by Juni Van Dyke’s quilters at the Rose Baker Senior Center Art Program. The exhibit, open until Nov. 5, is a chance for residents and visitors to see themselves on the walls of the museum as part of the its continued efforts to share the lived experiences of all those who are part of this community. For more information about this and other museum events, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.