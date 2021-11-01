Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event .
Drum circle
Starting this Wednesday, Nov. 3, and every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Housing forum
What does the new housing choice law mean for Rockport? Join a community forum exploring potential zoning reforms near Rockport’s MBTA station that impact housing affordability on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Rockport Police Community Room, 168 Main St. Light refreshments will be served.
Village Fair
St John’s Village Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring handmade crafts, Bake Shop, cookies by the pound, local preserves and jams, vintage jewelry, gift raffle and holiday decorations, and the Regal Rummage Shop with seasonal apparel and Thrift Shop with great gifts. Warm up your visit with a Fish Chowder Lunch. Masks will be required. The church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is handicapped accessible, with parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
Holiday baskets
The Open Door is seeking donations for its annual Holiday Basket program. Each $30 donation provides a holiday basket to a local household, complete with a 14-pound turkey, gravy, dinner rolls, stuffing mix, cranberries, apples, carrots, squash and potatoes. To donate online, visit foodpantry.org. Or make checks payable to The Open Door, with “turkey” on the memo line and mail to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester MA 01930. Clients of The Open Door who wish to request a basket, call 978-283-6776 or visit foodpantry.org.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, in case of rain, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.