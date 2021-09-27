Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Business After Hours
The Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green will be the setting on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s next Business after Hours networker. If you’ve yet to see this new space, join the chamber as it helps the museum celebrate its new Green with a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. Please note, due to limited parking a shuttle will be available to and from the event from the museum’s downtown campus at 27 Pleasant St. Park in the municipal lot and gather across the street at the museum’s courtyard. Questions? Contact Sam at sam@capeannchamber.com
Blessing of the Animals
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport, will hold a “Stroll by” Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 3. Stop by the courtyard at the entrance of the church anytime between from noon and 4 pm to get your pet friend blessed. Animals of all sizes are welcome, including stuffed animals and photos. The event will be held rain or shine. All are welcome.
On the memoir
On Oct. 27, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., join Manship Artist-in-Residence Charles Coe online from the Manship Zoom Room as he shares his thoughts and seasoned insight on memoirs and shares for discussion selections from his own family memoir in progress. Coe is author of three books of poetry and a published novella, “Spin Cycles.” He was selected as a Boston Literary Light by the Associates of the Boston Public Library and is adjunct professor of English at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, and Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where he teaches MFA writing programs. For more information and your Zoom link, contact Rebecca Reynolds at 978-290-8438, or visit www.ManshipArtists.org.
Noon Time Book Club
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Sept. 29, noon to 1 p.m. the Rockport Public Library will hold a Zoom discussion of “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive” by Stephanie Land. A journalist describes her years working in low-paying domestic work for wealthy employers, contrasting the privileges of the upper-middle class to the realities of overworked laborers. Copies of this book are available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print and can be picked up or placed on hold. To register for your Zoom login, email Dede at: dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Rescue Readers
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., will hold a monthly program where you can sign up to read to cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies waiting to be adopted.
An in-person session is Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the Brenner Room from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is required, but masks are required for all in-person events. Please note: This program may need to shift to a virtual format at any time.
A Zoom session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 5 p.m. Readers who sign up will be assigned 15-minute time slots
To register for either session please call the library at 978-546-6934.
History Book Club
ROCKPORT — The Trustees Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., will host the monthly meeting of the History Book Club on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The topic will be how America’s fight for civil rights that began with the colonists continues for many Americans today. Pick a book and pick a group. What are they fighting for? What is their strategy? Are they gaining or losing ground, and why? Then be prepared to discuss your point of view. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.