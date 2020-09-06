Cribbage League to meet
The Magnolia Cribbage League will try to reinvent itself in the era of COVID-19. Members will meet Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester. Each week play will be limited to the first 20 people who come. The Magnolia Library Center requests a $25 donation from each player per quarter. Cribbage players are invited to come and sign up and discuss how this league will go forward. Tina Latassa may be contacted for details at tlatassa@gmail.com or 978-729-0083.
Essex Sketch on Sept. 9
ESSEX — On Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Public Library and Slow River Studio invite you to meet at the library, 30 Martin St., (Rout. 22), Essex, to sketch the beautiful Essex Marsh. Bring a sketchbook, favorite writing implement (pen, pencil, colored pencils), a towel or folding chair, and a face mask to this socially-distanced free activity for families! Slow River Studio believes everyone can learn to draw — it just takes the right steps and practice. To register, email awanner@essexpl.org. (Rain date, Sept. 11, same time, same place.)
Bootstraps hosts food drive
BEVERLY — Beverly Bootstraps, which serves families in Beverly and Manchester will hold another Drive Thru Food Drive on Saturday, Sept.12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in its parking lot at 35 Park St. To restock the food pantry shelves after the summer, Beverly Bootstraps typically hosts a food grive at a local grocery store. However, with the pandemic continuing on, and to keep the community safe, staff will be repeating the drive-through format tested in June that was a huge success. The need for food assistance is still great with the pandemic and unemployment effecting so many.
Lappin Teen Fellows
SALEM — Jewish high school students are invited to be Lappin Teen Fellows. Fellows will meet for interactive learning sessions led by presenters exploring the impact of contemporary issues on Jewish teens.
Sessions will be held n Sundays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom on Sept. 13, Oct. 18, Nov. 8, Dec. 6 and Jan. 31. Topics include Jewish diversity, anti-Semitism, Jewish identity, Israel and more.
Lappin Teen Fellows is free and open to Jewish teens in high school. More information is available by contacting Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or 978-565-4450. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register.
Rosh Hashanah puppet show
SALEM — Children of all ages are invited to help familiar fairy tale characters figure out what they need to celebrate Rosh Hashanah by going on a scavenger in their homes.
Puppeteer Anna Sobel will lead the interactive Rosh Hashanah adventure Sunday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m.
Parents may register for a Zoom link by signing up atn LappinFoundation.org. Additional information is available by contacing Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Author talk with Daniel L. Everett
ROCKPORT — Friends of the Rockport Public Library invite you to join them on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. for a Zoom presentation with author and linguist Daniel L. Everett discussing his book, “How Language Began.” A trustee professor of cognitive sciences at Bentley University in Waltham, Everett provides a comprehensive examination of the evolutionary story of language, from the earliest attempts by hominids, to the nearly 7,000 languages that exist today. The book is available from the library and for purchase from The Bookstore of Gloucester.
Registration is required at gnangle@rockportlibrary.org; all registrants will receive Zoom login information prior to the event.
Be the Change Book Club
MANCHESTER — The new Be the Change Book Club for tweens and teens has launched at Manchester Public Libary. The first Zoom meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Club members are asked to read “New Kid,” a graphic novel by Jerry Craft about a Black kid going to a white school; and the first 59 pages of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and YOU,” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.
All welcome and encouraged to join the conversation. Email mblack@manchesterpl.org for details.
Historic Essex Walking Tour
ESSEX — From Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 27, as part of Essex National Heritage Area’s Trails and Sail, be guided through unique landscapes on land and sea, explore historic properties, and take in cultural experiences of all kinds as you stroll the self-guided Historic Essex Walking Tour. Learn how 350-plus years of shipbuilding produced close to 4,000 wooden vessels; find a 1797 Paul Revere bell; discover the birthplace of the fried clam; learn about the grave robberies of 1818; gain insight into how Essex became known as America’s Antiques Capital and more, with shops and restaurants along the way. Details at trailsandsails.org
Millbrook Meadow tours
ROCKPORT — Laura Hallowell, vice chair of Millbrook Meadow Committee, will offer guided tours Sept. 19 and 20 to visitors to showcase how Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow and Pond have been transformed by the town’s two-year program that dredged Mill Pond and restored its granite banks, describe the plants and wildlife in the park, and answer questions about the restoration. Mill Brook, which runs through the park, has been returned to its historic course, a new playground installed, and a 6,000-pound granite whale has taken up residence. Over 4,000 new plants have been planted, and the Rockport Garden Club, which maintains three gardens in the park, continues to add color and beauty. Offered as part of Rockport’s Earth Day observance, the walking tours — delayed by the pandemic — last 50 minutes and are for groups of up to eight guests, hourly from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 19, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20. Face masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, visit www.rockportma.gov/conservation-commission, or Earth Day 2020, or www.rockportma.gov/conservation-commission/earth-day-2020-committee.
Essex Library Group meets
ESSEX — On Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. the Essex Library Group will meet via Zoom to discuss “A Burning”’ by Megha Majumdar All are welcome to join via Zoom link at www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Call the library at 978-768-7410 to request a book or any items in the library you may want. You may also email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Note: The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
Farmers market coupons for seniors
Seniors are invited to participate in the Massachusetts Farmers Market Nutrition Program hosted by SeniorCare Inc. and local Senior Centers. Due to COVID-19, instead of issuing farmers market coupons, eligible seniors will receive two distributions of bags of fresh local produce each valued at $12.50 for a total of $25. To be eligible, participants must be 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income below $1,968 for one person and $2,658 for two people. Participation is based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information call your local senior center.
Gloucester schools need your help
The coronavirus pandemic forced teachers and administrators to quickly find technology and devices for 2,900 students to access remote learning. The pandemic has left Gloucester’s schools with unforeseen challenges and needs: additional student support, increased expenses, urgent acquisition of technology, supplies and resources. The School Response Fund, created by Gloucester Education Foundation, will provide flexible support, so demands can be met quickly These include tutoring to help students rebound from learning loss, and resources to meet student and family social-emotional needs in the wake of the pandemic. Additional technology and supplies for learning at home may also be needed if remote learning continues. Please donate online at www.thinkthebest.org to GEF’s School Response Fund. No amount is too small, and every gift is appreciated.
Gloucester GrowDown
Backyard Growers hill host its annual fall fundraiser, the Great Gloucester GrowDown, virtually Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. As more than one in five American households is experiencing food insecurity, Backyard Growers’ mission to empower people with the resources they need to grow some of their own food meets the moment as never before, and funds raising is more of a must than ever to put fresh produce on tables. The “party to go” fundraiser features three-course pick-up picnic dinners prepared by chefs at Short & Main, a signature cocktail, and desserts from Sandpiper Bakery and Mayflour Cake + Confections to enjoy at home or on a picnic. A digital movie premiere introduces some of the nonprofit’s gardeners and tells its story. Curbside pick-up times and information on accessing the movie will be provides at time of purchase. Visit www.backyardgrowers.org
COVID Survivors support
There has been interest in creating a regional COVID survivors support group, according to Gloucester-based Senior Care Inc. If you know of anyone who would like to participate in such a group, please reach out to Sheila Taylor, director at the Ipswich Council on Aging at sheilat@ipswich-ma.gov. Participants would not need to be Ipswich residents.
Author talk on Zoom
SALEM — The community is invited to a discussion with author Helen Fremont on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Fremont will talk about her new book “The Escape Artist,” a memoir about the power secrets have on a family. Registration for the Zoom link is on LappinFoundation.org. Additional information is available by contacing Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org. The book group is free and open to all.
500 years of hurricanes
MARBLEHEAD — What do we really know about the history of hurricanes? Join best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin via Zoom, hosted by the Marblehead Museum on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., for a discussion of his latest book “A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred Year History of America’s Hurricanes.” Dolin, a Marblehead resident who formerly worked at NOAA’s office in Gloucester, covers this fascinating history from the prediction of storms to how the news reports on storm build-up and aftermath. Dolin holds a doctorate in environmental policy and planning from M.I.T., and is the author of numerous books including “Black Flags, Blue Waters,” “Brilliant Beacons,” “Leviathan,” and more. He was awarded the Switzer Environmental Fellowship, the Dean John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship, and the Starr Fellowship for Public Service from Brown University. To register ($12 members; $15 future members) call 781-631-1768, or visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org.