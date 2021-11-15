Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Comedy Night
NAMI Cape Ann is hosting a Zoom Comedy Night on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Stephen Bjork in Boston will bring his hilarious brand of observational humor and will be joined by Amy Tee, named a “Comedian to Watch!” by the Boston Globe, and Dave Rattigan, also one of Boston’s funniest and busiest comedians. It’s all to benefit NAMI Cape Ann, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, based in Gloucester, and serving communities throughout the North Shore, with support, education and advocacy to promote recovery and improve the life of those individuals living with mental health challenges as well as those who love and care for them. For information and a Zoom link, visit www.namicapeann.org.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Christmas Marketplace
Holy Family Women’s Guild will hold its Christmas Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outdoors at St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. Christmas greens and florals made by members, homemade pre-boxed cookies, raffles, and christmas/craft table. In the Parish Hall will be “Bea” raffle prizes, tables and, working with Cressey & Sons Nursery in Rowley, holiday cemetery log arrangements and decorated kissing balls. Mask required indoors. All funds raised to benefit Holy Family Parish and the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport.
At Rockport Library
ROCKPORT — Here are just some of the events scheduled at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.:
Sunday, Nov. 21, 2 to 4:p.m. Join a Zoom discussion of “Embers” by Sandor Marai. This taut and exquisitely structured novel conjures the melancholy glamour of a decaying empire and the disillusioned wisdom of its last heirs. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net to add your name to the Notable Fiction list, and receive a Zoom invite. Questions? Call 978-546-6934 to pick up a copy of the book.
Monday, Nov. 22, 7 to 8 p.m., join a Zoom discussion with author and artist Barry Van Dusen, on his book, “Finding Sanctuary: An Artist Explores the Nature of Mass Audubon.” The author visited all 61 Mass Audubon public wildlife sanctuaries, nature centers, and museums. Share in his adventures. A collaboration of Massachusetts libraries; registration required for Zoom link. Call 978-546-6934
Wednesday, Nov. 24, noon, Noon Time Book Club on Zoom discusses “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder. Employers tap a new low-cost pool: older Americans. With Social Security coming up short, these invisible casualties of the Great Recession have taken to the road as a community of migrant “workampers”. An eye-opening tale of America’s dark underbelly. Available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print for pickup picked up now. Questions? Contact Dede at dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org or 978-546-6934 and to register for Zoom link.
Visit rockportlibrary.org, or call 978-546-6934.
MBTS events
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum on Saturday, Nov. 20, will host the family program “Harvest Fun’” from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the courtyard.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, historian Lise Breen presents “Slavery on Cape Ann,” at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. in Manchester.
Come December, the holiday spirit kicks off with an Open House Weekend, Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2 to 4 p.m., and Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 6 to 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The members’ Christmas Party is tentatively planned for Tuesday. Dec. 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., dependent on health precautions. Likewise, the Christmas tea, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1 to 2:30 p.m., and the Family Holiday Fun Program, Saturday, Dec. 11, 10:30 to noon, will depend on COVID status.
For updates, visit https://manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org/.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Housing forum
What does the new housing choice law mean for Rockport? Join a community forum exploring potential zoning reforms near Rockport’s MBTA station that impact housing affordability on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Rockport Police Community Room, 168 Main St. Light refreshments will be served.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.