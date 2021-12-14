Book Club To Go
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester makes it easy to start your own book group with kits containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Simply reserve and pick up the kit through the library’s online booking system and distribute the books to everyone in your book group. When your meeting is over, just collect all the books and return the kit to the library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
'Matter of Balance'
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Healthy Living Center of Excellence and the Rose Baker Senior Center, presents “A Matter of Balance,” on Tuesdays, Jan. 11 through March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. in Gloucester. The free eight-week free workshop focuses on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, call Ann Freeman at 978-325-5812 or email afreeman@gloucester-ma.gov. You may also register online at www.healthyliving4me.org.
Rockport New Year's Eve
Rockport’s annual year-end celebration of the arts turns 25 this New Year's Eve, ushering in the New Year with sleigh loads of entertainment for all starting at 6 p.m. and and culminating with a midnight ball drop. The fourteen downtown venues include halls, churches, and restaurants, all within easy walking distance, and CATA circulating. Purchase of a button allows access to all events, some for free. Buttons, a smartphone-optimized schedule, and a printed brochure are available at rnye.org, and at Cape Ann locations. Exciting new acts are on board this year, including the hip-hop dance troupe Trend N Motion, Sol y Canto performing Latin music, jazz standards with singer Rhiannon Hurst and guitarist Steve Lacey, and the band Safety with 1980s hits as well as blues, jazz, and R&B from Kemp Harris and his band. Masks are a must inside venues. All performers will all be vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19. Capacity will be monitored for safety.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
WhichCraft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives at the WhichCraft? sessions. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.