Native plants
MANCHESTER — Master Gardener Gretel Anspach will present “New England Native Plants” at the Nov. 10 meeting of the North Shore Horticultural Society at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 60 School St., Manchester. Anspach will focus on plants native to the region that are easier to maintain, better able to withstand New England weather, and might offer better resistance to deer and rabbits. The trees, shrubs, and perennials that evolved here will grow here with much less input from you. Learn how to “go native” and reduce your workload while creating a paradise for our native birds and pollinators. Anspach is a Lifetime Master Gardener with the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, a Trustee of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, and retired systems engineer. She also helped establish and maintain two food production gardens that provide fresh produce to the Marlborough Food Pantry. NSHS’ meetings are free to members. For nonmembers there is a $5 fee. An annual NSHS membership is $25 (individual) and $35 (family). Membership includes 10 meetings, see nshorticulture.org for more information. Free parking (behind the church) for all meetings. Arrangements are in place for safe, socially distanced in-person meetings..
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Thrift shoppingSt. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offers quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages in its Regal Rummage Shop. Donations of quality children’s clothing are be also welcomed. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Rockport housing
ROCKPORT — Harborlight Homes will hold a public information session on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and in-person at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St in Rockport. Information and applications are now available for the Harborlight Homes’ Granite Street Crossing housing complex in Rockport at https://harborlightcp.org/granite-street-crossing/.