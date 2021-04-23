Shmooze with Shtisel
Fans of the Israeli-hit TV show “Shtisel “are invited to meet actor Dov Glickman, who plays patriarch Shulem Shtisel on the show, on Sunday, April 25, at 11 a.m. The virtual program is a fundraiser for Lappin Foundation’s Youth to Israel Adventure. The event is open to individuals who donate $36 to the foundation. Donors who make a gift of $250 or more will be invited for a pre-event Q&A with Glickman at 10:30 a.m. Register at LappinFoundation.org or contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Services
Annisquam Village Church holds online worship services each Sunday at 10 a.m. The chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection is offered Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please go to annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., at facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch for live streaming. Past services and messages may be found there. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport is taking reservations online and by phone for Sunday Mass at 8:15 a.m. in Saint Ann Church, 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, and 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church. Seating is limited and reservations must be made by 5 p.m. Saturday and will be confirmed. The Rev. James Achadinha is conducting Masses privately, then uploading them to the church’s YouTube channel, CCGRonline, and providing resources on the community’s website, ccgronline.com, to conduct private services at homes. Each update includes prayers and scripture passages to read and reflect on at certain hours of the day. The Sacrament of Penance & Reconciliation (Confession) is by available by appointment only.
Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: The Rev. Paul Flammia will celebrate Mass at 8:30 and 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Manchester. Sunday Mass Schedule available on Sign Up Genius on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org. Reservations for all Masses may be made and attendance requirements may be found at https://www.mecatholic.org.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Church in Wenham, 1 Arbor St., Wenham is hosting candlelight prayer services on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. outside the front of the church building. Masks must be worn at all times. Outdoor health safety guidelines will be followed throughout the events.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport is live streaming Sunday services on its Facebook page and Zoom at 10 a.m. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Manchester is offering a Virtual Worship Service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Join at facebook.com/firstparishchurchmanchesterma. The church also offers:
Wednesdays: Prayer and Meditation at 7 p.m., an opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of Scripture, and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study at 4 p.m., discussion of upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed; all welcome.
Tuesday evening classes and committee meetings online through Zoom. To join with Zoom conferencing, on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com for details.
Past worship services available on YouTube; search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea.
Gloucester and Rockport United Methodist Churches continue to share worship together online each week. Music, scripture and sermons are presented every Sunday beginning at 9:15 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church/. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both church buildings at 436 Washington St., Gloucester, and 36 Broadway, Rockport, remain closed until deemed safe to open. However, the churches’ “people are the church,” and mission work continues. Any questions can be directed to the church website listed above.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester, is hosting Zoom worship services are online, gloucesteruu.org, Sundays at 10 a.m. For an invitation to join the service, email info@gloucesteruu.org before 10 on Sunday morning. Everyone is welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 9 a.m., another at 11 a.m., and stream them online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville’s Sunday 10 a.m. worship services remains online but some weekly prayer meeting, Bible study classes are meeting in person. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport’s services are in a distance format for 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
Rockport Baptist Church, 4 High St. in Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m.. Sunday and weekly outdoor programming is available for children and youth. All activities follow COVID-19 protocols. For more information visit FirstBaptistRockport.org
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is closed, except for AA meetings. Online services are posted on Youtube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester is holding Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/lutherancapeann. All welcome. Questions? Call 978-283-6550
Temple Ahavat Achim remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The temple’s Religious School, weekly Torah Study class, morning Shabbat service and Sunday minyan service have moved to the Zoom platform. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UUC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to its Drive-In Church, held every Sunday in the church parking lot, beginning promptly at 10:30 a.m. Arrive beforehand, and listen to the service from your car radio, or sit outside on socially distanced chairs. Communion will be celebrated in a COVID-19-safe format the first Sunday of every month. The service is also available online at trinitycongregational.org; and on the Facebook page: Trinity Congregational Church Gloucester.
The church also offers:
Ice Cream Social, on Wednesdays from 7 to 7:30 p.m. vis over Zoom (bring your own ice cream).
UCC Lent Book Club on Tuesdays, through March 30, from 4 to 5 p.m., also over Zoom.
For links to these events, please contact Trinity Congregational Church at 978-283-1442 or trinity@trinitycongregationalchurch.org.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, hosts Zoom worship services online Sundays at 10:30 a.m. For an invitation to join the service, email info@rockportuu.org. Everyone is welcome.
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester, continues to worship online at its new website, www.wgtccucc.org (click on “Worship Church Online”) for the safety of parishioners. Worshippers also may like West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church on Facebook to view services. Church services are available on YouTube; search West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church.
April 25 - Musicians Jeannine Lynch and Arnie Rosen
Zoom Book Discussion group meets 5 p.m. Thursdays. Please call or email the church for details about the next book.
The church also offers a Zoom Prayer Time on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and a Zoom Coffee Hour on Friday at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
To receive the link for any of the Zoom groups, please call the church at 978-283-2817 and leave your email and let us know which link(s) you would like to receive.
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please call the church at 978-283-2817.
