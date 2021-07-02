Services
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is open for worship Sundays at 10 a.m. The church is limiting capacity to 100 vaccinated people. COVID-19 protocols continue to be assessed, as needed. Worship services can also be accessed via Zoom. The chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection is offered Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please go to annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., with limited capacity and live-streamed on facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch where past services and messages may be found. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport has reopened all its churches in for Masses without capacity limits and reservations.
Saturday Vigil Masses are at 4 p.m. at St Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
Sunday Masses will at 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. in St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Sunday Mass will also be offered online at the churches’ YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3oXvBnf.
Daily Masses are celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Friday at 8 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m.
The sacrament of confession is offered Wednesdays from 6:05 to 6:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and by appointment.
Masks are encouraged. There will be social distancing by having every other pew roped off and not available at St. Ann during the Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the community, said ll pastoral ministry and service organizations can begin meeting again. The parish office remains closed but pastoral assistance is always available by calling 978-281-4820 or office@ccgronline.com.
Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: The Rev. Paul Flammia will celebrate Sunday Mass at 8:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester, and at and 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist, 52 Main St. in Essex. More information may found on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St. in Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. The church will not require mask wearing but encourages those who wish to, to do so. Some pews will be closed to maintain social distanced spacing. Sunday and weekly outdoor programming is available for children and youth. All activities follow COVID-19 protocols. More information about the church and services may be found at FirstBaptistRockport.org
First Church in Wenham, 1 Arbor St., Wenham is hosting candlelight prayer services on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. outside the front of the church building. Masks must be worn at all times. Outdoor health safety guidelines will be followed throughout the events.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport is live streaming Sunday services on its Facebook page and Zoom at 10 a.m. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting in-person and online Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m.
For those interested in attending in person, the church will follow state COVID-19 protocols; details can be found at firstparishchurch.org. Virtual worship for those not yet ready to return can be found at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live and YouTube (search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea).
Mondays: On first and third of month, “Still Speaking” group meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss modern intellectuals’ thinking on issues of faith, morals and justice as they relate to our spiritual tradition. Last Monday of the month, the Book Group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss of a book of interest to people of various backgrounds.
Wednesdays: Prayer & Meditation, 7 p.m.. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of scripture and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study, 4 p.m., discusses upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed.
To join these programs on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661 for details.
Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., hosts in-person Sunday worship services at 9:15 a.m. and follows state COVID-19 guidelines for group participation. Virtual, on-line Sunday worship services are also available with music, Scripture readings and sermon beginning at 9:15 a.m. on the Gloucester’s church’s Facebook. page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester, is hosting Zoom worship services are online, gloucesteruu.org, Sundays at 10 a.m. For an invitation to join the service, email info@gloucesteruu.org before 10 on Sunday morning. Everyone is welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 10 a.m., and stream it online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville’s Sunday 10 a.m. worship service takes place in person and online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport’s services are being celebrated in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, Rockport, has resumed in-person Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. and follows state COVID-19 guidelines for group participation. Virtual, on-line Sunday worship services are also available with music, Scripture readings and sermon beginning at 9:15 a.m. on the Gloucester United Methodist Church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., will resume in-person worship on July 11 at 9 a.m.. The church is closed, except for AA meetings. Online services are posted on Youtube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester is holding Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/lutherancapeann. All welcome. Questions? Call 978-283-6550
Temple Ahavat Achim remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but is planning for a mid-July reopening. The temple’s Religious School, weekly Torah Study class, morning Shabbat service and Sunday minyan service have moved to the Zoom platform. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UUC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to its Drive-In Church, held every Sunday in the church parking lot, beginning promptly at 10:30 a.m. Arrive beforehand, and listen to the service from your car radio, or sit outside on socially distanced chairs. The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell, pastor, will guide the service, which includes uplifting music and a Virtual Coffee Hour. Communion is celebrated the first Sunday of the month in COVID-safe format. The service is also available online at trinitycongregational.org; and on the Facebook page: Trinity Congregational Church Gloucester.
Please contact the church for more information at 978-283-1442 or trinity@trinitycongregationalchurch.org.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, hosts Zoom worship services online Sundays at 10:30 a.m. For an invitation to join the service, email info@rockportuu.org. Everyone is welcome.
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester, is hosting worship in-person and online at its website, www.wgtccucc.org (click on “Worship Church Online”) for the safety of parishioners. Masks will be required inside the sanctuary for the safety and protection of our church’s children and those who cannot be vaccinated.
Beginning July 11 all services will stream live on FaceBook at 10 a.m. and will also be available online on West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church You Tube, or on our website www.wgtccucc.org.
The Fourth of July Communion Sunday service with the Rev. Donna Spencer Collins will be available online only. Musicians will be Jeannine Lynch and Arnie Rosen.
The musician for services on July 11, 18 and 25 will be Renee Dupuis.
The church also offers a Zoom Prayer Time/Coffee Hour on Wednesday at 10 a.m.. All are welcome.
To receive the Zoom link, please call the church at 978-283-2817 and leave your email.
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please call the church at 978-283-2817.
