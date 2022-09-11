First responders on Cape Ann marked the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on Sunday.
The attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C, and the crash of a hijacked plane near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of 2,997 civilians, 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and eight EMTs.
The services allowed those attending to reflect and remember those individuals who lost their lives during the attacks.
In Gloucester, the public was invited to join Gloucester fire, police, harbormasters, military personnel, and elected officials, including Mayor Greg Verga, at Fire Department Headquarters, 8 School St., at 9:50 a.m.. The Gloucester Fire Department, in the tradition of the Fire Department of New York, strucj a “5-5-5-5” ceremonial alarm to honor all public safety personnel who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11.
Later, the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church hosted a free concert featuring a memorial song commissioned for 9/11 by the Rev. Ross Varney.
Rockport firefighters hosted a ceremony at Central Fire Headquarters at 4 p.m.
Manchester firefighters also hosted a brief morning ceremony at their headquarters which included the laying of a wreath and the ringing of Engine 1’s bell.
The Essex Fire Department also held a 9/11 Memorial Service at 9:55 a.m. The short service took place in front of the Essex Public Safety Building at 11 John Wise Ave.