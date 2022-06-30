Fourth of July on Cape Ann is back in full force after years of COVID-19 pandemic cancellations. Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex will host multiple events all Fourth of July weekend.
The holiday weekend starts with the Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, July 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Tuck’s Point in Manchester.
“We held it last year as well,” said Jack Costello, president-elect of the Manchester Essex Rotary Club. “It one of the first things that people could go out and do. We served 1,000 breakfasts and this year, we’re expecting 1,200.”
The Rotary has expanded its parking options this year to better accommodate the large crowd. A free water taxi will circle the harbor all morning, picking up guests at the Town Hall and Masconomo Park parking lots and dropping them off at the dock at Tuck’s Point.
On Sunday, July 3, Gloucester’s Horribles Parade will step off at 6 p.m. The route starts at Gloucester High School and travels south on Centennial Road to Stacy Boulevard; then passes Tally’s Corner to Rogers, Main, Pleasant and Prospect streets to Railroad Avenue to Washington Street, and then back to Centennial and the school.
“It’s going to be a good parade this year,” said parade committee member Doug Goolsby. “This year it started out a little rough because we didn’t have a lot of fundraising but we did get a couple in there.”
Goolsby said he’s not sure how many floats will be in this year’s parade.
“We don’t know until the day of,” he explained. “We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls so we expect a decent lineup.”
Anyone wishing to march in the parade is invited to pick up a costume Thursday, June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 38 Gloucester Ave.
Fireworks over the Outer Harbor will follow the parade at 9:30 p.m.
In between there will be live music by local bands Mystery Meat and The Runaround Sound at the main stage on Stacy Boulevard starting at 5:30 p.m. The concert will break when the parade goes by, pick up after it passes, and break again for the annual fireworks show. The concert will then continue for a half hour after the fireworks end.
Donations for the fireworks are accepted at gloucesterfund.org, or by mailing a check to The Gloucester Fund, 45 Middle St., Gloucester MA 01930, and noting “fireworks” on the memo line that the check is for the fireworks display. Or go to the Gloucester Fireworks Facebook page for a link for Venmo.
Over in Manchester, Singing Beach will host live music at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m. The beach parking lot will be reserved for those who are handicapped or have limited mobility starting at 4 p.m.
On Monday, July 4, the Chebacco Lake & Watershed Association’s annual boat parade will set sail.
“Most of the people who participate are from the lake,” said board member Christine Grammas. “The theme is normally a red, white and blue parade.”
This year’s parade will start at a new location — off Betty Ozolin’s dock on the south side of Gregory Island.
“She’s one of the judges,” said Grammas. “There’ll be awards given out at the end.”
Grammas recommends viewing the procession from the old Hamilton Beach boat ramp on Chebacco Road. Centennial Grove is restricted to Essex residents only.
Manchester’s Independence Day Parade will step off on July 4 at 11 a.m. This year’s festivities will feature antique cars, homemade floats and marching bands.
The route begins at Vine Street at Norwood Avenue and continues to School, Pleasant, Pine, Central and Union streets; then back to Norwood Avenue and ends at Coach Field Playground.
Later July 4, the Rockport Firemen’s Association will host its traditional Fireman’s Parade. The march starts at 6 p.m. on South Street (Route 127A) and travels to Mt. Pleasant, Main and Beach streets before ending at Legion Bandstand at Back Beach. There, the Rockport Legion Band will take the stage for a concert at 8 p.m. Afterwards, at 9 p.m., the annaul bonfire will be lit on the beach.
Donations are accepted through @Rockport-Firemens-Association on Venmo. Donors may also send checks made payable to Rockport Firemen’s Association, P.O. Box #2, Rockport, MA 01966.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.