As Gloucester prepares to celebrate its 400th anniversary, efforts to honor its legacy, including its Indigenous people, continue.
To that end, this weekend a collaboration of historical institutions launches a schedule of programs and displays on the “Indigenous History of Cape Ann.”
The Cape Ann Museum, Manchester Historical Museum, Sandy Bay Historical Society and Annisquam Historical Society have been working together on this effort and note they are located on the traditional and ancestral homeland of the Pawtucket people and their neighbors, the Massachuset, Nipmuc, Pennacook and Wampanoag tribes.
“As we all prepare for 2023 on the anniversary of English settlement, we are excited about the opportunity to look back, not only to the past 400 years of colonial history, but also look further back knowing this was such an important place for Indigenous people,” said Oliver Barker, the director of Cape Ann Museum. “The museum is fortunate to have a small collection of artifacts that come from the Indigenous cultures on Cape Ann. This gives us an opportunity to look back to the original inhabitants of Cape Ann.”
In fact, what started out as “Gloucester 400” is now “Gloucester 400+,” acknowledging the history before that period.
Each institution reviewed its respective collections, and with information gleaned during that effort, a display of the Indigenous archaeological artifacts will become part of a special exhibition.
“Through these offerings, the institutions hope to spark conversations about and interest in the Indigenous history of present-day Cape Ann and Essex County,” the collaborators said in a statement.
The first exhibition, including selections from the Annisquam Historical Society, opens at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, this Saturday, April 16. At 1 p.m. is a panel discussion — “Indigenous Perspectives on Archaeology” — presented with the Massachusetts Archaeological Society. (There is a livestream option.) On the panel will be Linda Coombs, author and historian from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah); David Weeden, director of the Tribal Historic Preservation Department for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe; and Eric Lott, archaeologist and board member of the Massachusetts Archaeological Society at the Robbins Museum of Archaeology.
“This display starting Saturday and the associated talk is part of a very conscious effort in the year to come to make sure we accurately tell the history as best we know it,” Barker said. “One of the exciting elements of what we’re doing at the museum with Saturday lecture in mind is that we are actively seeking the voices of the Indigenous community. It’s important that we tell the story from their perspective as well. Moving forward, I hope visitors to the museum will see that amplified presence. We are committed to telling the stories of everyone who called Cape Ann home and sharing these important voices in the conversation.”
Gloucester’s Mary Ellen Lepionka, an anthropologist, will present a slide lecture, “Indigenous Presence in Manchester” on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. in Manchester.
Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St., will exhibit its Indigenous artifacts — found in Manchester and around Cape Ann — from April 30 to June 10.
The Sandy Bay Historical Society, 40 King St. in Rockport, will host the final display, sharing its artifacts found in Rockport and around Cape Ann, from June 25 to July 31.
In addition to exhibits, residents will have two opportunities to share their Indigenous artifacts; it is asked that those interested register in advance. The “Bring Your Own Artifacts” will Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Manchester Historical Museum, and at the Sandy Bay Historical Society on Saturday, June 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.
To participate, register via email at these addresses: info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org, or info@rockporthistory.org. Include your name, contact information, a list of the items you will be bringing and a general description of when and where you found each piece. If you have more than 10 objects and would like assistance in choosing which ones to bring, contact Mary Ellen Lepionka at melepionka@comcast.net. Other collectors and experts will be present to see and talk about your finds, which may be photo-documented for the record, and perhaps discover what they are, how old they are, and how they were used, as well as to talk to archaeologists.
As a child, Lepionka grew up hearing that there were no Indigenous people in Gloucester when the English arrived. But when she saw explorer Samuel Champlain’s map of Gloucester Harbor with wigwams, she began exploring the topic on her own.
“Nobody questioned that information that there were no ‘Indians’ here, and it gets passed on from generation to generation,” she said. “I recognized this as a distortion that had been handed down over the years, and it got me started on my research.”
