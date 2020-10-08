This Halloween, Cape Ann town officials hope to keep crowds small and trick-or-treaters as spread out as possible.
Manchester Selectmen Chairman Tom Kehoe, who also heads the town's Halloween commission, outlined his drafted set of rules during a meeting Monday night. His colleagues unanimously voted in favor of what Kehoe presented, and plan on reviewing it with the Manchester Board of Health on Thursday before making it official.
Kehoe said his goal for Halloween night is to minimize as many gatherings as much as possible. This means no downtown meet-ups or indoor parties as held in years passed. Those handing out candy are asked to leave treats out on a table outside at the edge of their property. Trick-or-treaters are asked to not ring doorbells
Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald came up with the idea to keep all streets open as a way to keep the foot traffic flowing.
"We usually block off The Village area," he explained. "It turns into a large gathering area. One of my recommendations was not block off any roads and keep people in their own neighborhoods."
Trick-or-treating hours will also be bumped up this year — to 4 to 6 p.m. — as Kehoe said he hoped to have the night wrapped up by dusk.
As always, those who do not want to give out candy are asked to keep their outdoor lights turned off.
Kehoe was not available Wednesday to comment on this story.
Essex plans on discussing its plans for trick-or-treating at a Board of Health meeting Thursday.
"It was brought up to us at our last meeting on Sept. 24," said Essex Health Agent Erin Kirchner. "We ran through some of the CDC recommendations with some parents, and plan on presenting some ideas (at the next meeting)."
The town has its own hurdles to plan around. Unlike Manchester, Kirchner continued, trick-or-treating in Essex is typically not spread out.
"It's usually just on Pickering Street and Winthrop Street," she said. "The houses are so spread out any other place. Kids aren't walking up Southern Avenue."
Rockport Town Administrator Mitch Vieira said in an email that Rockport's Halloween plans are still in the works.
"The Board of Health and Board of Selectmen will be hosting a joint meeting next next week to discuss Halloween," he wrote. "A determination on any plans will be made at that time."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.