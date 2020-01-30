SALEM — Thursday is not turning into a good day to take the train.
Commuter rail trains were being reported late by as much as an hour and a half on the MBTA's Newburyport and Rockport lines Thursday morning due to a disabled train just south of Salem's commuter rail stop, according to updates from the MBTA Commuter Rail's Twitter account. Tweets indicated the incident happened just south of the Salem commuter rail station in a single-track area.
The first issues on the line were reported at 7:25 a.m., where Rockport train 104 was reported to be facing a mechanical issue in Salem and 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule. By 7:35 a.m., that became 20 to 30 minutes late, and two minutes later the first report of another train impacted by train 104 was made regarding a Newburyport train that was now delayed.
Trains affected by the disabled train included Rockport trains 103, 106 and 110, and Newburyport trains 155, 156, 157, 158, 160 and 162. Trains 191 and 192, heading in the opposite direction from North Station to Beverly, were also facing significant delays. In one of those cases, the MBTA reported "a delay time will be given once one it (sic) is known."
At 8:45 a.m., the MBTA reported that trains throughout the Newburyport and Rockport lines were "experiencing significant delays due to train traffic from disabled Train 104 still being assisted by Train 156 south of Salem Station caused by mechanical issues," the department reported on Twitter. "Individual alerts are being sent as needed."
At that time, train 156 was reported to be "over 1 hour late," and at 9:30, the trail was reported to be an hour and 30 minutes behind schedule "between Salem and North Station due to assisting disabled Train 104."
The latest update from the MBTA at 9:55 a.m. was that Rockport train 110, due to leave Rockport at 9:20 a.m., was 25 to 35 minutes late "due to the late turn of equipment caused by traffic with earlier disabled Train 104."
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
