Time – and piping plovers – fly when you are having fun.
And for Cape Ann resident Alexa Niziak, that fun is found on the beach with the tenacious fledglings and on the big screen.
“It is too fun for it not to fly,” she said of being on the set of the newest Stephen King film. “At the end of the day, you are wishing you would be called back the next day because it is addictive in a way.”
Piping Plover Ambassador Alexa Niziak, 21, is starring in John Lee Hancock and Stephen King’s “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” a horror film that follows a young boy who begins to receive text messages from his dead friend.
The film, which came out earlier this month on Netflix, is an adaptation of King’s previously unpublished short story that was released in 2020. The film showcases the talent of Academy Award winning Donald Sutherland and “Knives Out” star Jaeden Martell.
Niziak got the phone call that she had landed the job after just one self tape her manager had submitted.
“It was shocking to me because it was one audition,” she said. “That is unheard of. I was shocked but so excited given that it was Stephen King and had this great cast.”
While the call from her manager and agent came as a surprise, this was not Niziak’s first time on the big screen. Since 2013, she has starred in countless films and television shows including “Good Morning America,” “Orange is the New Black,” “The Americans,” “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” and “FBI.”
In this latest film, Niziak’s character Margie is the only girl in a high school friend group that is navigating a new school and a new town.
“There is definitely some apprehension in the beginning of school,” Niziak said. “We are there to represent that moving into high school is not always easy.”
“I have nothing but good things to say about everyone in this film,” she said. “I feel really lucky that I got exposed to that.”
While Niziak’s character struggles to find her way through the halls of high school in the film, the actress had a very different education.
“I did an online high school,” Niziak said, explaining how she was auditioning and working in high school so online school made more sense with her career.
Now enrolled at New York University as an acting major, Niziak is getting her first experience in the halls of in-person learning while juggling her career as an actress.
When she isn’t absorbing new material in her classes or memorizing lines for her next audition, Niziak can be found on the beaches of Cape Ann with her mom — watching the piping plovers as they hatch, eat, nestle and persevere another season.
“My whole family are such animal lovers and so we would go and watch the plovers at 8 a.m.,” she said. “Seeing them grow is such a wonderful experience.”
“I am hoping to do it again this summer,” Niziak said.