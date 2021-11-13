ROCKPORT — After 19 days, Lady M, the capsized fishing vessel at Pigeon Cove, has been brought to shore.
The boat, owned by local fisherman Chris Wayrynen, broke free from its mooring and sank during a nor'easter in late October.
On Saturday morning, Wayrynen's diver friend, Andy Arnold, attached inflatables to the bottom of the sunken ship. With the boat raised, crews with Locke Crane Services of Tewksbury were able to pull it out of the water and place it on the Rockport Tool Company site.
"Mike Rauseo (owner of the Tool Company property) has been a really big help," said Wayrynen. "He said I could keep the boat here while I get the pieces that can be salvaged."
Wayrynen had hoped the hull of the boat would still be intact. That way, he'd be able to refurbish it by hand over a few years. Unfortunately, the hull suffered a major tear along the right side.
"It's ripped apart," said Wayrynen. "I can salvage the transmission and a couple of stainless steel items, so I'll have those whenever I get a new boat."
Wayrynen's girlfriend, Michelle Testa, started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to pay for pulling the Lady M out of the cove and for a new boat.
"Chris had a tough year in 2019 with some serious medical issues resulting in his being hospitalized for over a month," wrote Testa in the page's description. "COVID-19 put his business in a bleak spot. He's just getting back on his feet in 2021, and the loss of his boat is just another overwhelming financial stressor."
To donate, visit gofund.me/2edf9780.