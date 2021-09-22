The captain of a beloved schooner has docked his vessel for the last time.
The Gloucester Adventure Inc., the manager of the schooner Adventure, announced Tuesday that it and Capt. Stefan Edick have mutually agreed that Edick will leave the organization that he has been a part of since 2014.
“Much effort has gone into revising our strategic plan, reviewing staff roles, and laying a new course for the future,” wrote John Morris, president of Gloucester Adventure’s Board of Directors, in a prepared statement. “We thank Stefan for his outstanding efforts in getting the Adventure sailing again and in building our organization to the point where it is today.”
“We wish him the best in his future endeavors, and we know we share the sentiments of our community in saying thank you to the Skipper,” he added.
Edick reiterated that the board and he agreed that it was time for fresh energy and leadership.
“For everything there is a season. I plan to stay in the area and engaged in the community in other ways,” he said, noting his involvement with Awesome Gloucester and the Gloucester400 Committee.
He added that in his new chapter, he plans to take care of some family businesses and navigate a new Lyme disease diagnosis.
Tom Dexter, secretary of Gloucester Adventure’s board, said Tuesday that “the board is studying the issue of how our organization is going to look like going forward.” He said he could not respond much more at this time in regards to who might take over leadership now that Edick is gone.
Gloucester Adventure spent a quarter-century, beginning in 1988, and upwards of $5 million, on its namesake vessel’s physical rebirth. Built in 1926 in Essex, the 121-foot Adventure is one of the last of the Gloucester fishing schooners, known as “Gloucestermen,” and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, designated a National Historic Landmark, and an Official Project of Save America’s Treasures. The knockabout schooner is also the city of Gloucester’s flagship.
Edick came aboard the Adventure in 2014 as captain of the vessel and a consultant to the 501 ©(3) nonprofit. In the following year, he was brought on as the organization’s executive director.
“I tackled the start-up phase and set up the organization up for future success,” Edick said. “I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and it bears noting that all we have been able to do is because of the hundreds of volunteers and the incredible community.”
“Community,” he said. “That is a key piece to keeping a vessel like this alive.”
During his time with the organization, Edick played a key role in the completion of the project to restore the schooner and obtaining Coast Guard Passenger Vessel certification. He also hosted thousands of school-age children aboard for educational programs.
Edick also initiated a search for descendants of the men who sailed the Adventure during its years as a productive fishing schooner, which would lead to regular sails with descendants from crews of all of Gloucester’s fishing schooners.
Under his leadership, Adventure was one of the lead vessels in the Parade of Sails Boston festival in 2017 and won the Gloucester Schooner Festival’s annual schooner race for three consecutive years.
“During Captain Edick’s term at the helm of the organization, Adventure experienced considerable growth and positive change, and her visibility increased both locally and nationally,” Morris said. “We are grateful for his service to the vessel and the community.”
