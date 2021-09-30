ROCKPORT — Capt. Douglass Anderson of the Rockport Fire Department has been named to the Board of Fire Engineers and promoted to assistant fire chief.
Anderson was selected unanimously by selectmen at their Sept. 21 meeting.
“For the department, I want to move things forward ... let the past be the past,” Anderson told selectmen. “(I want to) continue cross training, training with other companies, department drills ...(and) do what’s best for the department, the town and the members of the Fire Department.”
Anderson has been with Rockport Fire for 30 years, following in the footsteps of his father, Russell, who served as fire chief. Prior to being named assistant fire chief, Anderson served as captain of Rockport Fire’s Ladder One Company for six years.
One of the pressing issues Anderson hopes to tackle is Rockport Fire’s low enrollment of call firefighters.
“Recently we had a few members that have applied and it’s taken a long time to clear their background and all that,” said Anderson. “I think, especially the younger kids, they get frustrated. They’re excited, they want to come on the department, they’re gonna be a fireman, and then it takes six month and they still don’t have any answers on getting on the department.”
In addition, he said he wants to boost the morale of Rockport Fire’s volunteer staff after a tumultuous year of disagreements with leadership.
“Communication is important,” Anderson said. “We need to be talking with other departments, and other departments need to be talking with us. If there is an issue, it needs to be resolved in a professional manner.”
When asked if he believed an outside assessment would be a benefit to the department, Anderson said yes “in certain aspects,” particularly with meeting state and federal mandates.
The town plans on hiring Municipal Resources Inc. to conduct an audit of the fire department’s operations. It is unclear when audit will take place, as it is a point of contention in an ongoing Essex Superior Court case between the town and 10 Rockport taxpayers.
Besides Anderson, selectmen interviewed four people for the position at Tuesday’s meeting. Former Assistant Fire Chief Steve Abell Jr. sought to get his position back by participating in the interview process.
“One of the bigger components of leadership is not being afraid to make certain decisions at times that people might not, as a whole, be happy with,” said Abell during his interview. “A lot of this stuff should not be popularity based, it should be what’s in the best interest for the safety of the men and protecting the people of the town.”
Other candidates who interviewed for the job were Donald Poole, a 37-year Rockport Fire veteran; Capt. Franklyn Favaloro of Rockport Fire’s Speedwell Engine Company; and Kevin St. Peter, a retired lieutenant of Rockport Fire’s Sandy Bay Engine Company.
Selectman Ross Brackett said Anderson’s commitment to communication “stuck out” to him from the other candidates. Selectman Paul Murphy said Anderson had “the experience and temperament to lead this department as assistant chief.”
The assistant fire chief seat has been vacant since August when selectmen declined to reappoint Abell to the Board of Fire Engineers. Rockport firefighters have long asked for Abell’s removal due to what they believe was poor leadership. Abell told the Gloucester Times earlier this month that he had retained legal council and is prepared to take the town to court if the two parties cannot find an amicable solution.
Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson was the only vote against removing Abell from the Board of Fire Engineers in August. At the Sept. 21 meeting, she commended the five interviewees as each expressed their desire to move the department in a positive direction. Wilkinson said she hopes the interviewees and selectmen — “because we all clearly have work to do together” — keep these conversations in mind going forward.
“If we do a lot of what was said tonight, we can be in really good shape,” Wilkinson said. “I’m definitely feeling heartened about things and just want to thank all of you for thoughtful answers.”
