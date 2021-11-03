BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — A car that was being driven by a 17-year-old Massachusetts girl when she went missing nearly 40 years ago has been recovered from a river, giving authorities hope that they are closer to finding out what happened to her.
The "significant portions" of a car pulled from the Concord River in Billerica have been positively identified — through a match of the vehicle identification number — as the 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger driven by Judith Chartier on June 5, 1982, law enforcement authorities said in a statement Tuesday.
Chartier, who lived in Chelmsford, was last seen at about 2 a.m. on the day of her disappearance when she left a party in Billerica, according to the statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, acting Billerica police Chief Troy Opland and Chelmsford Chief James Spinney.
"This is a very significant development in this case and we are still processing the car for any additional evidence," Ryan said. "Sadly, this discovery comes after nearly 40 heartbreaking years of Judith's friends and family missing her and wondering about what happened that day.''
The car was located by the state police dive team as well as civilian divers with expertise in sonar systems.