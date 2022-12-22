ROCKPORT — It’s not easy.
But, born out of the love one has for a family member or close friend, caregivers are doing what it takes to care for their loved ones.
Now, they are being recognized for the efforts.
One local example is Rockport resident Silvana Costa, who knows first-hand the demands associated with such work. Costa is a caregiver for her mother, Josephine, who is 76 years old and living with Alzheimer’s.
“The most rewarding thing is recognizing being in the moment,” said Silvana Costa. “You have to be right there.”
Silvana Costa and her father Andy Costa are cognizant of Josephine’s needs, 24/7.
“My dad is the primary caregiver,” she said. “He’s unbelievable and does everything. He’s also very private and humble. He’s very different than I am. I’m like ‘My mom has Alzheimer’s and this is what’s going on.’”
Silvana Costa’s journey as a caregiver when she began to notice cognitive changes in her mother about five years ago.
“As a caregiver, you just have to be so present and meet them where they are and continue to have the same conversation over and over again with a smile,” Costa said.
The Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts and New Hampshire commemorated National Alzheimer’s Disease Month and Family Caregivers Month in November.
In addition to being a caregiver, Silvana is also a business owner who works at her jewelry and accessories store Wicked Peacock at 17 Dock Square. She also owns the clothing store Strut Boutique at 2 Bearskin Neck.
But caring for her mother is the most important thing for Silvana.
“You have to keep it positive and light, and keep the laughter,” said Costa.
Changes
Josephine, who taught her daughter about fashion, used to love to shop. These days, a shopping outing might prove to be too demanding. For daughter Silvana, watching the confusion and forgetfulness her mother experiences is difficult.
“We were girly together,” said Silvana Costa. “We’d go shopping together. But things like shopping and going to a museum would be overwhelming for her now.”
One of the first times Costa noticed something different about her mother happened when the two were discussing her upcoming trip to New York.
“She saw my suitcase and we talked about the trip,” said Costa. “Then, a few minutes later, it was like we never had the conversation.”
According to the World Health Organization, those suffering Alzheimer’s exhibit such symptoms as forgetfulness and becoming lost in familiar places. Other symptoms include having difficulty recognizing relatives and friends and also needing more assisted care. Some have difficulty walking.
The effects and impacts run the gamut.
“It was an eye-opener to me,” Costa said. “My mom is very much vital but she has no short-term memory. She’ll order something on the menu and it will come and then she’ll (ask) if she ordered that. I realized these memory snafus and then I started to put two and two together.”
Costa said it is difficult for the average person to recognize her mother’s challenges; at first glance she seems to be a charming and competent woman.
“But when you talk to her, you realize she struggles with memory,” said Costa. “I had to spin it for myself because, of course, it’s very painful. (But) it allowed me to work through some of my own impatience.
“It helps to be in the moment. It helps me to recalibrate.”
Working for a cure
Costa decided to use her stores as fundraising tools to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, which mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.
In September, she donated 20% of her sales to the Walk for Alzheimer’s. One of the walks took place in North Andover.
Costa said for the sake of her own emotional well-being, she approaches her mother’s Alzheimer’s as somewhat of a game.
“In one of my stores, I did a window display in purple,” she said. “I really did it up. The response was overwhelming.
“I could not believe how many people came into the store and told me their story of a parent or loved one. They were so open. It was incredible.”
Also, the Alzheimer’s community in the Cape Ann area has bonded because of their similar stories.
Lucy Brown, Costa’s walking partner, works for Gorton’s of Gloucester. After Brown raised money for Alzheimer’s research, the company matched her donation.
“It became a big community event,” said Costa. “The outpouring of support from the community has been fantastic.”
Costa said education about Alzheimer’s is vital. She adds the condition impacts not only those suffering from Alzheimer’s but also their family members and caregivers.
She said people need to maintain a “positive-centered attitude” about the condition.
“It’s so beyond your control,” she said. “Alzheimer’s is a weird thing. Because on the outside, (people) don’t know what’s going on. But it’s a disease. They really can’t remember.”
284,000 Massachusetts caregivers
The Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts and New Hampshire report that in Massachusetts alone, there are approximately 284,000 caregivers who provide 411 million hours of unpaid care every year to those suffering dementia.
Such care would cost an estimated $8.9 billion each year, the organization reports.
In addition, about 58% of family caregivers of those suffering Alzheimer’s or other dementias rated the emotional stress of caregiving as “high” or “very high.”
The Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts and New Hampshire can be reached by calling 617-393-2173. It also have a 24-hour-a-day “helpline” at 800-272-3900.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.