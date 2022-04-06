If you have a name in mind for Gloucester’s new elementary school that captures the spirits of both the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools, a student-led Nominations Committee wants to hear from you.
A group consisting of students, alumni, principals and staff of both schools has been shepherding a process to name the new school, which will house 440 kindergartners through fifth-graders from the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools when it opens in 2023.
The committee is casting a wide net for potential names, launching its outreach efforts this week to collect nominations from Gloucester residents during April. There’s one catch: the School Committee has voted not to name the school after an individual.
The outreach effort includes a website, an online form, social media, flyers placed around town, and an article in the online Gloucester High student newspaper, The Gillnetter, written by sophomore Caitlyn Muniz, 15, a member of the Nominations Committee.
“It is an honor to be part of the naming process as an East Gloucester School alum,” Muniz said. “This school means a lot to me and it is very special to name a school that will be around for many generations to come.”
Submission boxes are being placed in public places around the city and at each school for students and staff to make their naming suggestions. Paper nomination forms will be collected at Sawyer Free Library, the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools, and the school department at 2 Blackburn Circle. Flyers will be posted throughout the city and on social media containing a QR code that can be scanned to fill out a Google form with a naming suggestion.
“We are very pleased to be launching the nomination phase of the school naming,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said. “We are looking for school names that bring the two school communities together and recognize the history of this great city. The process is designed to be inclusive and allow community members to participate now and in the coming months. Members of the public can submit nominations now and then also provide input once the semi-finalists and finalists are identified.”
Nominations close next month, at which time the committee will come up with 10 semifinalists, which the public will then be able to comment on. A public hearing on four finalists recommended to the School Committee is scheduled to take place in June.
The new school is being built on the site of the now demolished Veterans Memorial Elementary on Webster Street. With the steel frame taking shape, the project’s team is scheduled to update the School Committee about the $66.7 million building’s progress on April 13, Lummis said.
The new school will bring together the students, teachers and staff of Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester, along with their two distinct school communities. Veterans is in session at the former St. Ann School on Prospect Street.
The Nominations Committee consists of students from Gloucester High and O’Maley Innovation Middle schools who attended the Veterans and East Gloucester, and schoolchildren presently attending both elementary schools. The principals of both schools and staff are supporting the committee.
“For me as an elementary principal, it has been great to work with the middle- and high-school students on this committee,’ said Matt Fusco, principal of Veterans. “They are great leaders, so well-spoken and knowledgeable, especially with the technology that is helping us get the community involved.”
According to the building project’s website, the Nominations Committee will review names suggested by the public and select up to 10 semifinalists. The committee will also provide information and give presentations to help the public provide further input.
It will also get input on the semifinalists from a volunteer group of alumni of both schools organized by the PTOs, and recommend up to four finalists to the School Committee. It’s expected that by June a public hearing will be held on the final four names, with the School Committee ultimately voting to decide what to name the new school.