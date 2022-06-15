CATA drops fare zones making trips less costly

At a time of record high gas prices and soaring inflation, it will soon become less expensive to ride Cape Ann Transportation Authority buses and vans around Cape Ann.
That’s because CATA’s Advisory Board voted May 16 for a new fare structure that kicks in on Saturday, June 18. CATA is based at 3 Pond Road in Gloucester.
The new fare structure eliminates fare zones, making trips less expensive for those taking longer rides while simplifying things for riders and drivers.
“We eliminated the fare zones,” said Felicia Webb, CATA’s administrator, in an email, “so people traveling on the regular CATA bus will pay $1 (50 cents for seniors, persons with disabilities and others who qualify). The Dial-A-Ride and ADA fares on the CATA van service will be a flat $2.”
“It is to simplify operations and make it easier for customers to understand how much the bus/van costs,” said Webb. “If it helps with demand or makes it a little easier for people to access transportation when the cost of everything is increasing, those are added benefits for everyone.”
The change is seen as a first step before implementing other recommendations in a five-year Comprehensive Regional Transit Plan, such as mobile ticketing, according to a CATA Fare Policy Proposal dated March 23.
Under the outgoing rate structure, the bus fare within most of Gloucester was $1, with a reduced rate of 50 cents for seniors, and others who qualified. But for riders traveling between Gloucester, Magnolia, West Gloucester or Rockport, the one-way fare on the regular bus was $1.25, or 60 cents for those who qualified for a reduced fare. The ADA van service was $2 one-way, or $2.50 depending on the origin/destination of the trip.
With the elimination of fare zones, the one-way full fare for the regular fixed-route CATA bus will be $1 (50 cents with the reduced fare), and $2 for the van.
“It won’t matter if you live in Gloucester, Rockport, Magnolia, West Gloucester, the bus will cost the same to use,” Webb said. “For CATA’s van service, the cost will be $2 one-way regardless of where a customer lives and is traveling.”
This new fare structure should help seniors and those with disabilities who rely on the van service, she said.
The changes to the fare structure would mean a reduction in fare revenue of $7,620, based on 27,802 trips taken in fiscal 2019. This fare data comes from the last fiscal year before the pandemic hit, according to a fare policy proposal. However, fare revenue is only a small percentage of CATA’s budget.
“Fixed route fares comprise roughly 7% and demand response roughly 3% (pre-COVID) of CATA’s operating budget,” the fare policy proposal states.
Total fares collected in fiscal 2019 were $188,703, so this new fare structure would have represented a 4% decrease in fare revenue based on that number of trips.
“However,” the policy proposal states, “reducing the fares may also generate some new ridership to compensate partially for the lost revenue.”
“Many of CATA’s riders are seniors on fixed incomes, hourly workers traveling to minimum-wage jobs, and families accessing education and other essential services,” the policy proposal states. “Although the proposed fare changes seem modest, they are expected to have a substantive impact on the mobility and affordability of the service for users.”
Webb noted the CATA On-Demand service will still be $2 one-way, with a reduced fare of $1.
The fare policy proposal also gave some background, noting that CATA “runs fixed route and demand response service in its member communities of Gloucester, Rockport, Ipswich, Essex and Hamilton — a relatively small geographic area.” The fixed route service runs year-round in Gloucester and Rockport, with seasonal service in Ipswich and Essex. Dial-A-Ride service is provided year-round in all five communities. Despite the small geographic area, CATA operated with two fare zones, Zone 1, which included much of Gloucester, and Zone 2, the rest of CATA’s service area.
CATA’s commuter bus service among the Rockport, Gloucester and Beverly MBTA Commuter Rail stations that was started in January 2021 has no fare and is still a pilot program, Webb said.
Webb also noted that CATA is under contract with the city of Beverly for the Beverly Shuttle service, and those fares will remain the same, as they are set by Beverly.
CATA also provides transportation for all five CATA communities to the dialysis center on Brimbal Avenue in Beverly, Webb said, and the new fare will be $2 one-way, down from $2.50.
