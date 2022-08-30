After upgrading its fleet and expanding its services, Cape Ann Transportation Authority administrator Felicia Webb is moving on to a job with the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority after a little more than eight years at the Pond Street-based regional transit authority.
Webb, who joined CATA as its deputy administrator/planner in 2014, has served as administrator for the past three years. She will be starting her new job on Sept. 1.
Webb said she’ll be working with VTA’s operating company to help manage its huge seasonal swing in demand. VTA is about twice the size of CATA, she said.
CATA’s Advisory Board has appointed Shona Norman as interim administrator as it goes about the process to hire Webb’s replacement. CATA and the operating company contracted to provide public transportation regionally, Cape Ann Transit Management, employs about 45 people, Webb said.
“Felicia has been extremely helpful over the past eight months as I learned the ropes in my role as CATA chairman,” said Mayor Greg Verga in an email.
In July, Verga posted on Facebook about the job opening, which carries a salary range of $110,000 to $130,000.
“I was not in the mayor’s chair through the height of COVID,” Verga said, “but it has become very apparent that Felicia’s steady hand kept CATA on course during that unprecedented time.” Verga said CATA filled the need for people to get around during the pandemic.
Challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Webb, included the closure of CATA’s brokerage call center and reduced CATA staffing levels amid an on-going driver shortage that has affected transit systems throughout Massachusetts and across the country.
“It’s very hard to find bus drivers and COVID did not help with that at all,” said Webb, who even drove on occasion on weekends and in the evenings over the past year. “A small transit authority, everybody needs to pitch in to make the place run,” she said.
“COVID in itself was just a challenge because nobody knew what was going to happen,” Webb said. The pandemic made it hard to plan “because nobody knew exactly what we were planning for,” she added.
When Webb arrived at CATA, its fleet was one of the oldest in Massachusetts. Since then, CATA has received 11 new transit buses and 15 new vans and it’s expecting to take delivery of two hybrid electric buses, two replacement trolleys and several new vans by June 30, 2023.
Services launched during Webb’s time at CATA include the CATA On Demand service, a six-day-a-week van service to the Fresenius Dialysis Center in Beverly, commuter bus services to and from Beverly and in support of the Cape Ann Works program for international student workers, expanded Dial-a-Ride service in Ipswich and Essex, and a new Dial-a-Ride service in Hamilton. She also worked with the Advisory Board on a fare adjustment that went into effect in June.
CATA also provided shuttle bus service for the MBTA commuter rail during the shutdown of the Gloucester Drawbridge in April 2020 and during the $100 million project to replace it. In some ways, the need to provide the shuttle service at start of the pandemic was fortuitous.
“We provided busing from Rockport, Gloucester, West Gloucester. We ended up going over into Manchester. We did that for just over two years. Half of our ridership during COVID came from that commuter rail shuttle,” Webb said.
The shuttle service increased hours for those providing CATA services at time when COVID-19 created uncertainty for many transit systems.
“It helped keep people employed, which was huge at the time,” Webb said.
Webb, who grew up in northern Virginia, started her career in public transportation as a bus operator as an undergraduate at the University of Virginia for its student-run bus system.
“I started driving half-way through my first year in college and then I stayed with it,” she said. She worked as a student supervisor and was later hired by First Transit and worked at various locations from 2000 to 2014, including at the Lowell Regional Transit Authority RoadRunner ADA and Paratransit Service for seniors and persons with disabilities from 2008 to 2014.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.