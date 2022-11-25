The Cape Ann Transportation Authority is joining all regional transit authorities in the state in offer free rides this holiday season.
This Friday, Nov. 25, through New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, CATA’s bus and paratransit services will be free to all thanks to a grant included in the state budget and awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The program is designed to encourage new customers to “Try Transit” by offering no- cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season.
“Although primarily designed to attract new customers by easing access to services, ‘Try Transit’ will of course also offer a financial reprieve to current riders during these times of inflation” said CATA’s interim administrator, Shona Norman.
CATA applied in partnership with all 15 regional transit authorities in the Commonwealth to expand access to transportation this holiday season.
Department of Transportation Administrator Meredith Slesinger said that the state’s Try Transit initiative is an example of its efforts to improve mobility options for transit customers.
“MassDOT is pleased to have worked closely with the commonwealth’s 15 regional transit authorities to utilize the funding awarded in the fiscal 2023 state budget for the Try Transit program,” Slesinger said. “This initiative is another example of the many efforts where MassDOT and the RTAs collaborate to improve mobility options for Massachusetts transit customers.”
CATA provides public transit in Gloucester, Rockport, Ipswich, Essex and Hamilton. Questions regarding the “Try Transit” program on Cape Ann should be directed to CATA at 978-283-7916 or canntran.com.