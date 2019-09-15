About 50 children and young adults donned wet suits to tackle a new challenge Saturday at Good Harbor Beach.
They were taking part in a free surf camp for those with autism and other special needs organized by Waves of Impact. The group conducts free workshop for both special-needs children and veterans all across the country.
This is the second time the group has visited Cape Ann. Last year, around 60 children came out to learn how to surf.
Just like last year, Essex-based Cape Ann SUP Surf Company, which helped sponsor the event, supplied boards, wetsuits and staff to help the young surfers catch some waves.
