SALEM — A plane carrying 100 cats landed at Hanscom Field in Bedford at 10:30 Wednesday morning, and less than two hours later, most of the felines arrived by van at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.
The cats had been evacuated from the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville, where they had been living up until a deadly series of tornadoes late last week devastated five states, including Kentucky, where at least 80 people were killed.
Jamie Garabedian, a spokesperson for Northeast Animal Shelter, said one transport van shuttled 22 of the cats from the Bedford airport to the MSCPA-Cape Cod facility in Centerville, and the rest of the cats traveled in three vans to the Highland Avenue shelter in Salem.
The cats range in age from several months to several years old and all had been living in the Kentucky shelter prior to the deadly tornadoes, she said, which means there is “zero chance” that someone’s lost pet has been relocated to Massachusetts.
The cats will settle in for 48 hours and then, once that mandatory quarantine period has expired, will be placed for adoption, Garabedian said.
The MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter encourage anyone interested in adoption to monitor their websites at mspca.org and neas.org for updates on their adoption availability.