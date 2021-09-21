Famed wild food chef Hank Shaw visited The Bookstore of Gloucester on Monday afternoon to promote his latest seafood cookbook — inspired in part by his Cape Ann lineage.
“Hook, Line, and Supper,” out now from H&H Books, features 120 fish and seafood recipes for those who enjoy fishing and clamming.
“Going over everything, I think I’ve prepared around 500 different species and seafood dishes in my life,” Shaw said. “I felt I had a broad enough base of knowledge (for this book), and I want it to be just as useful to someone in Gloucester as it would for someone living in the Florida Keys, Minnesota, or California, where I live.”
Shaw said there’s “a lot of Massachusetts” in his latest book, from the recipes to the packaging itself.
“The picture of me on the back cover was taken in Rockport,” he explained. “The back picture of me holding steamers was in Gloucester.”
While not originally from Cape Ann, it’s in Shaw’s blood. His mother was born and raised in Rockport before moving to New Jersey, where Shaw was born. She has since moved back up north to Ipswich. Further up is Shaw’s sister in Gloucester.
“We’re at J.T. Farnhams right now,” Shaw told the Times over the phone before the book signing, “and I was just remembering how as a teenager I would sit on one of the benches out front and get ravaged by green heads.”
Some of the recipes in “Hook, Line, and Supper,” such as the clam chowder, have been with Shaw’s family for decades. Other original recipes have been researched and tested around New England.
“My friend and I, (local) Nate Grace, we went out digging for steamer clams,” he recalled.”This is one of the great regions that really cares about its seafood. It’s a special gift to have such a rich heritage.”
Shaw began his career as a wild food chef when he founded his blog, Hunter Angler Gardener Cook, in 2007.
The James Beard Award-winning site serves as “the largest source for game, fish and wild edible plants on the internet,” according to Shaw.
Shaw’s previous books, such as “Pheasant, Quail, Cottontail,” “Duck, Duck, Goose” and “Buck, Buck, Moose,” have primarily centered around recipes for game hunting. “Hook, Line, and Supper,” is his first to fully center on seafood recipes.
“If you had to boil it down, my main goal in life, it would be to get more people to include the wild world in their lives,” Shaw said, “whether it’s digging clams, picking blueberries or hunting deer. Being grounded is extremely important and I’m trying to help people do that while maintaining their normal lives.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.