The Cape Ann Museum recently hosted its Summer Celebration at its new exhibition space, the Janet & William Ellery James Center, on the Cape Ann Museum Green off Poplar Street.
Tickets for the sold-out event were $150 each, with money directly supporting and encouraging community involvement in the museum's exhibitions, programs, and facilities.
The evening's big sponsors were Windover Construction, $15,000; John F. Haley Jr. and Anne Rogers Haley, and Janet and William Ellery James, $10,000 from each couple; and $5,000 each from Kathelen and Dan Amos, Daniel K. Mayer, and John Rando and James MacGregor.