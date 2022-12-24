Chamber choir auditioning singers in January

TOPSFIELD -- A 41-year-old chorus invites singers to audition for the spring semester and beyond.
The Cantemus Chamber Chorus invites all voices; tenors and basses are particularly welcome. Auditions will take place prior to the group's Jan. 10 rehearsal, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 478 Boston St. (Route 1) in Topsfield.
Please email info@cantemus.org to schedule an audition. For audition details, visit http://www.cantemus.org/about-us/auditions/.
Cantemus members come from several communities on the North Shore, including Amesbury, Beverly, Bradford, Byfield, Danvers, East Boston, Essex, Georgetown, Gloucester, Hamilton, Haverhill, Ipswich, Lexington, Lynnfield, Manchester-by-the Sea, Marblehead, Melrose, Newburyport, Rockport, Roslindale, Wenham, West Newbury, and Durham N.H.
The choral group receives funding support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Recent programs have also received support from the locla cultural councils of Beverly, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton/Wenham, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, and Salisbury.
Cantemus is a member of Chorus America, and the Greater Boston Choral Consortium, a cooperative association of diverse choral groups in Boston and the surrounding areas.