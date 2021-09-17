The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has named its 2021 Small Business Persons of the Year.
They are Bob Gillis of Gloucester, Jay Smith of Rockport, Ken Davis of Manchester, Jimmy Roumeliotis of Essex and Alex Doyle of Ipswich, who will be recognized during Cape Ann Small Business Weeks, Sept. 20 to Oct. 1.
The chamber has celebrated Cape Ann Small Business Weeks since 1981 as, it said, a way “to honor the achievements of our region’s small business entrepreneurs and their employees and to thank them for their contributions to the economic vitality and community life of Cape Ann.”
Each honoree will receive a free reception in his community. Davis’ party will be Monday, Sept. 20, at American Legion Amaral Bailey Post 113, 14 Beach St. in Manchester; Smith’s will take place Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Emerson Inn Seaside Resort, 1 Cathedral Ave. in Rockport; Gillis will be feted Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St. in Gloucester; Roumeliotis’ event will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 at Woodman’s, 121 Main St. in Essex; and Doyle’s will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at the Ipswich Inn, 2 East St. in Ipswich. All receptions, open to the public, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.
The five also will be recognized at chamber’s 41st Annual Small Business luncheon on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Castle Manor Inn’s Sea Glass Restaurant, 141 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. Tickets are $35 at www.capeannchamber.com.
Before retiring at the start of the year, Gillis served as president of Cape Ann Savings Bank. His career at the bank began in 1975 as a retail lender. Over time, he moved to the commercial loan department as a business lender, then was promoted to senior vice president and later executive vice president. In addition, Gillis was elected as a corporator of the bank in 1990 and as a trustee in 1996.
Previously, Gillis was president of the chamber and Rockport Rotary Club, and board president at Harborlight Community Partners. He currently serves as a board member of the Gloucester Fishing Community Preservation Fund.
Smith of Rockport owns and operates Smith Hardware & Lumber, Hometown Ace Hardware, and Crackerjacks-Whistlestop Market, all located the Whistlestop Mall on Railroad Avenue.
“(At 147 years,) our business is one of the oldest on Cape Ann,” said Smith in a prepared statement, “and we’re still working hard to deliver personal small-town service in our modern world. I have been very fortunate to have known so many of our customers as friends over the years.”
Smith has been active in numerous community groups, including the Cape Ann Chamber, Rockport Small Business Committee, Rockport Rotary Club and the Governor’s Alliance for Drug-Free Schools.
Davis, of Gloucester, is the vice president and branch manager of Cape Ann Savings Bank’s Beach Street location in Manchester. He has been with the bank since 1980, previously serving as a bank security officer, disaster recovery coordinator and retail loan officer. Over the years, Davis organized multiple volunteer events which saw bank employees cooking and serving meals at The Open Door food pantry in Gloucester. He is also a member of the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club.
Roumeliotis recently celebrated his 25th year as owner of Cape Ann Pizza on Eastern Avenue in Essex.
“Jim’s motto in business is to give people quality food and a pleasant experience,” the chamber said. “He attributes his success in business to his loyal customer base, his dependable team (many of whom have been with him for 10-plus years) and his family.”
Doyle, who grew up in Ipswich, opened his own pharmacy in Gloucester in 2010 after graduating as a doctor of pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. In 2020, he took over ownership of Conley’s Drug Store in Ipswich from his parents. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Doyle and his team compounded their own hand sanitizer and procured masks and personal protection equipment when stores began selling out. He recently had a hand in Ipswich’s COVID-19 immunization efforts.
