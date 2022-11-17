Stephen Buckley of Gloucester is getting set to take the helm of the 100-year-old Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce next month.
Buckley is scheduled to start on Dec. 5 as CEO Ken Riehl, who lives in Essex, retires next month after more than nine years on the job.
The chamber’s leadership transition also includes the retirement of Senior Vice President Peter Webber of Rockport after more than 17 years, and the addition of Bernie Romanowski of Manchester-by-the-Sea as chief operating officer, a new position for the chamber.
Riehl said the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, with more than 1,000 members and covering Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, Manchester and Ipswich, is the largest chamber on the North Shore. It’s the fifth largest chamber in the Bay State.
Buckley was chosen after a four-month search that attracted more than 50 candidates from across the United States, according to the chamber. A search committee gave its recommendation to the Board of Directors in October, and Buckley’s appointment was approved unanimously.
“Stephen impressed the chamber’s leadership with his passion for Cape Ann, his extensive business management experience, and his track record of community involvement,” said chamber Board President Caitlin Pszenny in a prepared statement.
Buckley has lived on Cape Ann since 1999 and has more than 20 years business leadership experience, most recently as director of the Winchester Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a facility with 121 beds and 200 employees.
He previously worked in management positions at health care facilities in Saugus, Stoneham, Haverhill and in Gloucester, as executive director of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from 2018 to 2019. He also previously owned and operated a physical therapy practice in Melrose.
Buckley, who has three children who attend Gloucester Public Schools, has been active with the Gloucester Friends of Seacoast and the Gloucester Education Foundation. He has also has a background in leadership with other business organizations as he served as vice president of the Winchester Chamber of Commerce and president of Winchester Rotary.
“It’s just my love for Cape Ann, No. 1,” he said when asked about what attracted him to the job. When asked how he could bring his skills to bear for the chamber, Buckley said, “for me, it’s always about a team. It’s always been my leadership style.” In health care, he said, one has to be “dynamic,” and be prepared to do every aspect of the operation.
“We multitask. We do everything. So passing out trays if that what’s needed or assisting with laundry,” Buckley said. He said he plans to spend his first year listening and getting to know the membership and figuring out their needs.
“I’m a curious person and I want to listen and I want to hear from people and I want to know, ‘What do you want out of the chamber? What do you think that we need?’” This includes tapping into different generations, such as the Millennials, and figuring out what are their needs.
Riehl’s tenures
During Riehl’s tenure, he oversaw the relocation of the chamber’s offices from Commercial Street to a highly visible visitor’s center location on Harbor Loop, and the creation of a Cape Ann license plate and the Cape Ann Community Foundation, efforts which have generated more than $90,000 for local nonprofits and schools. In 2021, the chamber merged with the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce to become the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
“One of the things I’m most proud of is just our impact on and connection with the businesses and the community as whole,” Riehl said. “I think we have done a lot of good in helping the community get through some very challenging times like the pandemic.” Fallout from the pandemic includes the worker shortages many businesses now face.
“The chamber’s never been better positioned for a leadership change,” Riehl said. He said the organization is on solid footing, in great financial shape, has strong membership and its committees are well represented.
He and Webber are spending significant time helping Buckley and Romanowski make the transition. Romanowski is the former chief program officer for Pathways for Children in Gloucester.
Romanowski started in his new new position two weeks ago. The job includes a portion of Webber’s and Riehl’s responsibilities as he runs things day-to-day.
“Everything I do is on and about Cape Ann,” he said about what attracted him to the job. “It’s where my family spends all of its time raising two young girls in the public schools in Manchester” He has been a customer of chamber events such as the Essex Clamfest and Manchester’s Festival by the Sea.
