Boaters may notice some changes at the popular Dun Fudgin Boat Ramp as boating season ramps up.
According to a Facebook post by the Gloucester Harbormaster’s office, the boat ramp will be closed from Monday, May 15, to Thursday, May 18, for repaving.
Alternative ramps open are Corliss Landing, Lanes Cove and Stone Pier, with all three options tidal dependent.
Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro said the upgrades are being made to one of the busiest boat ramps in the state, per capita, that sees thousands of users each year.
The boat ramp is a state boat ramp operated by the city and the Harbormaster’s office through a land management agreement, he said. The state Department of Fish and Game’s Office of Fishing and Boating Access is paying to repave the top portion of the ramp, Ciarametaro said.
The second thing users will notice is an increase in the daily use fee from $8 to $10, and an increase in the season pass from $75 to $100.
There is also a new system in place to collect fees with a credit or debit card at a kiosk. Before, users had to fill out an envelope, put in cash, and drop it in a steel box. Often, poor handwriting made it hard for staff to decipher which car in the parking lot had paid the fee, Ciarametaro said.
While Dun Fudgin, located behind Gloucester High on the Annisquam River, will be staffed on weekends, the daily use fee must be paid at the kiosk located next to the old money box. The kiosk accepts credit/debit cards only, and it will print out a receipt that must be placed on users’ dashboards.
Failure to do this could result in a parking fine.
Those who only have cash can contact the Harbormaster’s Office, 19 Harbor Loop, at 978-325-5750. Season passes are still available at the Harbormaster’s Office Monday through Friday and on weekends at the ramp.
