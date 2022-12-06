The D.E.S. Club invited members and fans of Portugal to take in FIFA World Cup game between Portugal and Switzerland on Tuesday.
The Gloucester Portuguese club's initials stand for “Divino Espirito Santo,” or “Divine Spirit of God,” and it might have been that spirit that lead their team to victory.
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos, 21, made himself an instant star by leading the team to a 6-1 win over Switzerland and into the World Cup quarterfinals.
Portugal's quarterfinal opponent will be Morocco on Saturday at 10 a.m.