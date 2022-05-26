A Massachusetts police chief who was an early proponent of Gloucester's Angel Program has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. marshal for Massachusetts.
Biden announced late Wednesday his nomination of Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes to be the state's U.S. marshal.
Kyes made the president's third batch of marshal picks, with the White House saying the group of four nominees will "be indispensable to upholding the rule of law" and were "chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in their fields, and their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all."
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the agency's duties include protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, managing and selling seized assets acquired by criminals through illegal activities, housing and transporting federal prisoners and operating the Witness Security Program.
Kyes joined the Chelsea Police in 1987 and worked as sergeant, lieutenant and captain before becoming chief in 2007.
He is also the president of the Massachusetts Major City Police Chiefs Association. It was as leader of that organization that Kyes in 2015 endorsed then Gloucester police Chief Leonard Campanello's new plan to steer drug users into rehabilitation programs instead of arresting them.
"We consider these methods to be very promising, and look forward to recommending their implementation in the cities we represent," wrote Kyes at the time.
Kyes also pushed current Gloucester Police Chief Ed Conley to apply for a chief's job. Conley was an officer in Chelsea before becoming chief in Manchester in 2016 and taking on the leadership role in Gloucester in 2019.
Kyes received his juris doctorate from Suffolk University Law School in 2002, his Master of Arts from Anna Maria College in 1990, and his Bachelor of Arts from Framingham State College in 1987.
Material from Michael P. Norton of the State House News Service was used in this report.