MANCHESTER — On Monday morning, friends, family and coworkers celebrated Bob Willwerth’s retirement as chief operator of the town’s Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Willwerth has worked at the treatment plant behind Town Hall for the past 34 years.
“It’s been fun,” Willwerth told the crowd of about 30 people, “but it’ll be more fun helping to raise her,” pointing to his toddler granddaughter, Audrey.
The Willerth family has a long history of public service in Manchester. Willwerth’s father served as a selectmen, his sister was once the selectmen’s executive secretary and his brother-in-law was a Manchester police officer. All have since retired.
When Bob Willwerth was appointed to the position of chief operator of the water treatment plant, it was in bad shape. The water tank was too small to keep up with town’s rising demand for water. In the early 2000s, Willwerth helped oversee a full upgrade of the plant.
“The plant was a nightmare,” said Willwerth, “not because of the operators but because it had never been updated. (Since the update) we haven’t had a significant violation in over 20 years.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, Willwerth and his wife, Janet, began to plan for their retirement. Janet retired from working at Cherry Street Fish Market in Danvers earlier this year.
“We both decided it was time to call it a career,” Bob Willwerth said.
Assistant plant operator Tom Parisi will take over Willwerth’s position starting Tuesday.
According to Public Works Director Chuck Dam, Willwerth’s can-do attitude was infectious around Town Hall.
“He helped get the plant up to department standards and he did it all with a smile,” Dam said.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said Willwerth consistently brought quality work to the water treatment plant.
“It’s a testament to his character,” he continued. “To the rest of the town, it’s guys like Bob that we rely on to make things happen.”
At Monday’s ceremony, Willwerth received a proclamation from state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr’s office recognizing his lengthy career. In addition, the town gifted him a wooden captain’s chair with his name engraved in it.
