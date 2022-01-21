MANCHESTER — Pupils of the Manchester Memorial School had a taste of post-pandemic normalcy Friday with their first guest assembly in two years.
Children's author Jerry Pallotta spoke with the schoolchildren about his more than 100 published books, his writing process and the research he embarks on across the world. The event was organized by the Manchester Memorial PTO and the school's Enrichment Committees.
"We felt it was the right time," said Samantha Silag, the school's librarian. "We had it scheduled before the pandemic spike occurred. Once it happened we asked Jerry what he wanted to do and he said he was fine with continuing. Plus, there's been a drop in cases recently."
Pallotta took on two grades at a time, presenting at three separate hour-long assemblies. It was the first time the school utilized the new Memorial Building's gymnatorium — its combined cafeteria-gymnasium-auditorium for a school assembly. Children sat in chairs six feet apart from one another and wore masks.
"We were able to manage with such a big facility," Silag said. "I don't think we would be able to do this at the old school."
The Times was present for Pallotta's presentation with grades two and three. He opened by talking about his early life living by the shore in Cotuit. Pallotta told the schoolchildren he had an interest in fishing, lobstering and clamming his whole life. Also, he loved to read stories to his four children when they were younger, so much so that he decided to create his own and sell them.
Pallotta's first book, "The Ocean Alphabet Board Book," was published in 1986. Over the years, he broadened his horizons to teach children about bugs, birds and even animal skulls.
In 2014, Pallotta started his "Who Will Win?" series, which compares two similarly ferocious animals to see who's the strongest. The 28th book in the series, "Who Will Win?: Coyote vs. Dingo," is in the works.
Over his writing career, Pallotta has visited more than 4,000 schools in all 50 states. He continued to speak with students over the pandemic via Zoom. Friday's visit at Manchester Memorial was his second in-person presentation since the pandemic started.
"I'm busy this month," Pallotta told the Times. "I have an in-person event in Wellesley coming up. I'm also doing Zooms for students in Chicago, Alabama and Arkansas."
Staff at Memorial Elementary have already scheduled their next guest speaker. Cartoonist Jeff Czekaj will meet with schoolchildren this March.
"I've also been talking with the Essex Elementary PTO to see if we can get Jerry over there," said Silag. "He's very popular."