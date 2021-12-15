The 80-foot China-flagged ketch that has been in the harbor and dry dock at Gloucester Marine Railways since October sailed away Wednesday.
A crowd of about 20 new-found friends were on hand to wish the crew a bon voyage.
The sailboat Zhai Mo I, crewed by two Chinese nationals and a Russian who had no paperwork or visas, came to town after hitting an iceberg near the North Pole and Greenland on its journey to circumnavigate the Arctic Ocean. The strike, which did not cause a leak, sent the crew looking for repairs.
The crew had no intention of stopping in the United States, but were cleared to remain on a temporary visa while the solar-powered vessel was fixed.
The captain, also named Zhai Mo, and crew were welcomed by a few locals, and made some lasting relationships. Navigator Wang Tienan married Jennifer Matthews of Rockport on Monday, while Ray Chang of Rockport, who became Capt. Mo’s friend and frequent translator, was on board Wednesday for the sail to Hawaii.
The sailboat’s voyage is reportedly sponsored by a number of Chinese state-owned companies and government agencies, including China Mobile.