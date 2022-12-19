More than a year after Chinese Capt. Zhai Mo arrived in Gloucester Harbor after his 80-foot sailing vessel hit an Arctic iceberg, he has returned to China.
His maritime odyssey, which had a mission to highlight climate change, took a treacherous turn while he was circumnavigating the Arctic in the summer of 2021 with a crew of two. That polar incident eventually led to his first contact with Gloucester where he sought out repairs for his damaged vessel at the Gloucester Marine Railways. That led to an unexpected long-term stay in America’s oldest seaport.
Zhai’s tale is one of adventure, dangerous seas, hurricanes, typhoons, and friendship. Although he spoke no English at first, he made lasting connections on Cape Ann where he made some life-long friends. They came to know the charismatic captain as a sailor, artist and committed environmentalist.
John Bell, a former mayor, is among them.
“Zhai Mo again gets a standing ovation from all of us in Gloucester who got to know and respect him. He is a record-setting sailor, maritime artist, climate advocate, videographer and photographer,” Bell said. “Imagine what he’ll be doing in the next 53 years.”
This time last year, Zhai, 53, was introduced to the holiday festivities in Gloucester, such as visiting the Lobster Trap Christmas Tree, and greeting people from near and far who came to the historic seaport to meet the captain.
When Zhai started his return trip to China on Dec. 15 , 2021, Rockport’s Ray Chang accompanied him on the first leg of the trip, via Cuba and the Panama Canal, and disembarking months later in Hawaii, where he was met by Diane Chen, who divides her time between Gloucester and Honolulu, and Heather Chang, who flew to Hawaii to reunite with her husband.
The Shanghai Daily reported recently that the overall 500-day voyage — for which Zhai set sail from China on June 30, 2021 — covered more than 28,000 nautical miles.
Upon his ultimate return to China last month, Zhai first was quarantined in the Port of Shanghai, after which he was welcomed with a wreath of flowers and a ceremony to celebrate his accomplishment of being the first sailor to circumnavigate the Arctic nonstop and the first Chinese mariner to sail the Arctic Ocean.
Geopolitics, weather
The original plan was to have made the Arctic circumnavigation in four months, until extreme weather conditions, an unexpected cyclone and floating ice delayed the trip, according to The Shanghai Daily.
“You can imagine how easily accidents can happen in those conditions. The icebergs are as high as buildings and hard as rocks. They are terrifying sometimes,” Zhai told the Chinese newspaper.
His journey also took on geopolitical nuances at points in his travels.
“There were disputes about rights of passage with both Russia and Canada. There were encounters with military jets from Russia, Denmark and Japan, all inquiring about Zhai’s route, plans and intentions,” according to a Spectrum News Hawaii article.
The Cryopolitics blog, syndicated by Radio Canada International’s Eye on the Arctic, Alaska Dispatch and the Maritime Executive, examined how world geopolitics is being shaped by this “New North.”
“Global warming has put the once remote and inaccessible Arctic at the center of world attention. Melting sea ice is rapidly opening up Arctic waters for a new era of navigation and exploitation,” according to Cyropolitics.
Regardless of geopolitical concerns, Zhai is a celebrated navigator and artist in China.
Zhai told reporters that his artistic pursuits remain strong as he gathers continued inspiration from his global expeditions and that he plans a large-scale artistic creation themed on humanity.
