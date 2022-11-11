The Sunday after Thanksgiving, Gloucester’s Holiday Parade will be back after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers of this long-standing tradition are looking for floats, groups of “enthusiastic” marchers, school groups and musical entertainment. The only requirement is that the entry have a holiday or winter theme. Entrants will be eligible to win a first-, second- or third-place trophy.
Mayor Greg Verga will lead the judge’s float this year when the parade kicks off Sunday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. from the Jodrey State Fish Pier.
The parade route travels down Parker Street to Main Street, and then down Western Avenue to the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Kent Circle.
This year’s grand marshals are going to be the 60 members of the Gloucester Rotary Club, which will celebrate its 100 years of service to the Gloucester community.
“A lot of those members are also involved in other groups and public service activities,” said organizer Joe Ciolino, part of the Gloucester Merchant Association.
The Rotarians will board a trolley or walk alongside it as they greet the crowds.
“People are getting pretty excited again about the parade,” said Ciolino. “We want to get that rhythm back, and I’ve been hearing from a lot of people that they are ready for it. The bottom line is we have to get back to normal and the holiday parade and tree lighting are one more step toward the return to normalcy.”
The parade route ends at Kent Circle for the Gloucester Tree Lighting Ceremony which will take place at dusk, after which Santa will be available in his sleigh for photo opportunities.
Brent “Ringo” Tarr and fellow volunteers Joe Novello, Nick Curcuru and Nick Decoste, all of Gloucester, drove to Shelburne, Nova Scotia, over the weekend to pick up the tree and arrived in the seaport late Tuesday with the tree in tow.
The 28-foot balsam fir went up Thursday, for what will be about the 29th year of the Kent Circle tree lighting, started by Tarr who wanted to see holiday lighting extend beyond the city center when that effort started. Ken Taliadoros of Great Eastern Marine, helped erect the tree, along with help from his son, Jonathan.
The tree is a gift from Shelburne, which started as thank you when Gloucester sent hundreds of books to stock its sister city’s library.
Ciolino estimated that the holiday parade has been going on for about 45 years.
“We joined forces with the Tarr family for this combined event. The parade brings people to the tree lighting,” he said. “This is a special year because we haven’t done a parade in two years because of COVID concerns. The continuity is very important. This is the official welcome of Santa for the holidays, and he rides on the Gloucester Fire Department ladder truck. Most of us all remember when we were little and Santa came to town.”
Ciolino said what makes this event special is that is a children’s parade.
“The focus is a broad holiday theme, whatever holiday you choose, or a seasonal theme,” he said. “We have a color guard of the JROTC kids that lead the parade. Over the years, we’ve had some brilliant floats and heart-warming themes,” he said. “Even the people at Pratty’s (bar) become little kids and come outside to wave to Santa and the rest. We’re all children at heart.”
Ciolino may be contacted at The Weathervane gift shop, 153 Main St., or 978-281-1227 to register for the parade.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.