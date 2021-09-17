ROCKPORT — Robert Newton, founder of Cape Ann Community Cinema, is reverting to technology from the days of his early love of cinema with the opening of a charity video shop.
As he awaits an opportunity to reopen his beloved “couch cinema,” he has focused his efforts on opening HelpFlix, with its slogan of “films, hope & charity,” at 37 Whistlestop Mall in Rockport this Saturday, Sept. 18, at noon.
It is located upstairs, above the former IGA supermarket, adjacent to where he had hoped to reopen his community cinema that used to be located downtown Gloucester.
The focus of HelpFlix is to sell movies on DVD and Blu-ray — and strangely enough, VHS again — and rehabbed tech of all sorts, he said.
“The shop will feature an inventory of about 7,500 movies, boasting considerably more than Netflix’s roughly 3,700 movies,” said Newton.
DVDs will cost $3 each, or 2 for $5, with VHS priced lower, and Blu-ray slightly higher.
The store will be open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. with the possibility of expanded hours in the future. HelpFlix is also online at www.HelpFlix.org.
Newton said the plan is, that after expenses are paid, all remaining monies will go to nonprofits, much like Newman’s Own food products. There is a list of the local nonprofits to benefit on the website.
He began donating to The Open Door, of which he was a client, during the lockdown when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the near total closure of his business except for some virtual offerings.
“We needed to pay the bills when revenue dropped by more than 95 percent, and we converted the DVD lending library we had been building from patron donations into an online auction inventory, the proceeds of which we began donating to our favorite local non-profit, The Open Door,” explained Newton.
Ironically, he noted that the pandemic has created a need for old-school technology when streaming services freeze up during prime time and viewers get bumped off because there is not enough broadband space to meet the demand for streaming services.
“There is a growing interest in physical media,” he said. “I can’t believe I’ve been at this for 35 years and now I’m going back to the beginning.”
In fact, the shop has a space called “The Room of Lazarus,” where old technology is being resurrected.
The inventory for this small video boutique comes primarily from donations. Newton made some “strategic” purchases for the sake of opening with a well-rounded inventory.
HelpFlix accepts DVDs, Blu-ray, VHS, CDs, LPs, and books. The shop also takes working DVD, Blu-ray, and VHS players, as well as stereo receivers and speakers, cell phones, tablets, laptops, video games on disc and cartridge, MP3 players, and fitness trackers.
Newton’s has other creative ideas, and will offer private shopping parties with movies, music, classic video games, and food and drink on weeknights to any organization with that night’s profits going to the organization. He also has a subscription service with delivery that offers a monthly, hand-picked eight-movie package plus popcorn and candy.
“I miss the cinema, but this is a way I can continue to directly deliver the kind of service and selection to my many friends and generous supporters on Cape Ann and the North Shore,” said Newton, who went back to school this month to become a middle school teacher.
But film is his first love, having started work at Hamilton Video, a mom-and-pop shop, in 1986 when he was in high school. Newton later bought the shop with his college tuition money in 1990. He went on to have other shops, which he since has sold, but he retains SpaceMonkey Video, his eBay business that he started in 1997, which now becomes the rare movie division of HelpFlix.
