ROCKPORT — As the world settles into a post-COVID-19 pandemic mode, Robert Newton, founder of Cape Ann Community Cinema, is getting ready to open its Sandy Bay Screening Room.
To do so, he has launched another fundraising campaign, seeking roughly $40,000 for this nonprofit organization that went dark for two years and felt the stab of no income.
“When the COVID lockdowns began in March 2020, we, like everyone, thought that things would probably be back to normal in a couple weeks. We were planning to resume a regular schedule at our temporary location on Rogers Street in Gloucester. Weeks turned into months, months into years, and here we are,” wrote Newton in a letter to the community that has supported him since he opened 12 years ago.
His slogan and mission is: Couches, culture and community.
“It’s been extremely challenging financially to keep the notion of Cape Ann Community Cinema alive during this and to that end, we had virtual screenings in the thick of the lockdown,” he said. “But our future is contingent on community support. We’ve had three major campaigns in the past and all have succeeded and I’m hopeful.”
With gatherings shut down, last fall Newton opened a charity video store, HelpFlix, at his new home base at the Whistlestop Mall off Railroad Avenue in Rockport.
“We’re shipping your donations of movies, books, music, and tech all over the world, for the benefit of 13 Cape Ann non-profits,” he said. “And we are still happy to adopt your wayward wares and tech, so please keep them coming.”
Newton also volunteers weekly at The Open Door’s Second Glance thrift store in Gloucester to process all the media donations.
But now he said he is eager to get back to bringing independent, foreign and local films to his Cape Ann audiences.
In addition to showing films, he said by spring he would like to start offering private rentals of a 20- to 25-seat luxury screening room at the Whistlestop Mall. The space also can be used as a classroom, with a summer film-making camp for middle-schoolers scheduled to start in July; Newton went back to school to earn a teaching degree.
“In the meantime, we will build that vibrant and essential space again, and I look forward to welcoming you back to it,” he said.
More information about the project, including a detailed breakdown of project expenses, or making a tax-deductible donation may be found by visiting https://capeanncinema.com.
